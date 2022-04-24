Aditya Narayan shares first family photo with wife Shweta Agarwal and two-month-old daughter Tvisha

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, in February. The couple has named the baby girl Tvisha Narayan Jha. The actor-singer shared his first family photo as their little one turned two months old.

Aditya Narayan shared a click from their family photoshoot and wrote, “Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world ❤️.”

The beautiful family portrait is captured in a boho set-up as the happy parents can be seen lost in their daughter’s eyes. Though, Aditya and Shweta did not reveal the kid’s face in the click.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal embraced parenthood on February 24. They then shared a click from their wedding and wrote, “Elated! The almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️🙏🏼 .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Aditya shared his first click with daughter Tvisha in March and wrote, “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

In an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram which Aditya hosted in the month of March, he had revealed their daughter’s name and had also explained the meaning behind it.

When a fan asked Aditya, “Name for your daughter yet?”, he replied, “Tvisha Narayan Jha”. He also wrote a postscript and shared that while everyone was convinced a boy would be born, he was the one searching for appropriate girl names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Agarwal Jha (@shwetaagarwaljha)

Aditya revealed his daughter’s name and how it connects with dad Udit Narayan and wife Shweta’s name. “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva,” wrote Aditya then.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot on December 1, 2020.