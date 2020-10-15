scorecardresearch
Aditya Narayan: Did face a tough time like many others during lockdown but not bankrupt

A report on Thursday suggested that Aditya Narayan has gone bankrupt, with just Rs 18,000 left in his bank account.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | October 15, 2020 7:36:50 pm
aditya narayanAditya Narayan is the son of singer Udit Narayan. (Photo: Aditya Narayan/Instagram)

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan recently announced that he is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in December. A few days after the happy news, a report on Thursday suggested that Aditya has gone bankrupt, with just Rs 18,000 left in his bank account.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the 33-year-old, however, denied the same, and said he was misquoted by the publication.

“I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me. It’s unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here,” shared Aditya Narayan.

The singer added that he doesn’t work for himself and he has ‘an ecosystem to also take care of.’ He mentioned that his managers, drivers, makeup artist and house-helps also rely on him.

READ | Aditya Narayan to tie the knot with Shweta Agarwal

Apart from shooting for Indian Idol, which he calls a ‘new world’, Aditya Narayan is also keeping busy with wedding preparations.

“We have started shoot for Indian Idol, and it feels so weird with no audience around. Also, with everyone in PPE suits, it feels you are in a different world. And whatever time I get, we are trying our best to get the wedding prep done. We want to maintain all the guidelines, so, for now, it’s just 50 people. That has left all of us scratching our head harder (laughs). Shweta and I have known each other for more than a decade now, and we plan to have a simple wedding in a temple. We will await the new protocols by the end of the month to finalise on other things. It’s so funny that after the latest news reports, even my sasural wale (in-laws) got worried and started panic calling me,” he concluded with a laugh.

