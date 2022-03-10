Aditya Narayan says daughter’s name is Tvisha, reveals what it means: ‘It is quite cool because…’

Singer and popular host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal recently embraced parenthood, and in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, the artiste revealed their daughter’s name and also explained the meaning behind it.

When a fan asked the question, “Name for your daughter yet?” Aditya responded directly with the name — Tvisha Narayan Jha. He also wrote a post script, and said he was the one searching for appropriate girl names while everyone was convinced a boy would be born.

A screengrab of Aditya’s Insta story. A screengrab of Aditya’s Insta story.

“PS: I was the only one primarily researching baby girl names while everyone was busy looking for boy names.” When another fan asked the meaning behind the lovely name, Aditya wrote a wordy answer — “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal had dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot on December 1, 2020.

A while back, Aditya stepped down from his hosting duties of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Chronicling his time there in a series of pictures, Aditya wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.”