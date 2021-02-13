Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Aggarwal celebrate Kiss Day with adorable photo

Singer Aditya Narayan is excited to be celebrating his first Valentine’s Day with Shweta Agarwal as a married couple. On Saturday, the singer shared an adorable photo on Instagram as he celebrated Kiss Day with Shweta.

The picture has Shweta and Aditya sharing a kiss. Aditya shared the picture with a caption that read, “Happy #kissday. Life is short! Find someone to love और फिर रोज़ kiss ले और kiss दे (Find someone to love and then kiss them everyday.)” Yesterday, the singer hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram during which he revealed that Shweta has planned a special surprise for him on Valentine’s Day.

“Great! Shweta has a surprise planned for our first Valentine’s Day tomorrow and I am super excited,” the 33-year-old wrote. He also shared that Shweta calls him “Puppy” and loves the blueberry cheesecake that he bakes.

Aditya and Shweta got married in December 2020. The two, who made their Bollywood debut with Shaapit, tied the knot after dating each other for 10 years. Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Aditya opened up on his married life.

He said, “The new thing about being married is now every time I am out of the house for work, I am always in a rush to reach home. She is great at managing the kitchen and food and I’m very good at keeping the house clean. We work out together and watch series. We both love trying out different cuisines. The best part is that in spite of being together for so long it feels totally new.”