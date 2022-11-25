scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter which claimed Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, behaved inappropriately with staff and prospective employees. It said senior management was aware of the allegations.

Kanye WestRapper Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer. Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.

The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behavior by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited interviews with more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staff.

Also Read |Why has Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West?

According to the magazine, former members of the team sent an anonymous letter to Adidas in which they said senior leaders at the company were aware of Ye’s behavior, but had turned a “blind eye” and “turned their moral compass off.”

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” an Adidas spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...

Ye could not be immediately be reached for comment. News of the probe was first reported by the Financial Times on Thursday. Union Investment, which owns a 0.76% stake in Adidas, wrote to the company asking for more information about the claims.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Adidas needs to disclose when the management and the supervisory board was first informed about the internal allegations,” Janne Werning, who heads ESG Capital Markets & Stewardship at Union Investment, said in a statement to Reuters.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 10:44:17 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup: Learnings from the first round of matches

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Darsheel Safary, Taare Zameen Par
Meet Darsheel Safary: Taare Zameen Par’s child actor is now all grown up
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close