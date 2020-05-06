Adele thanks fans for ‘birthday love’, shares stunning photo

Adele turned 32 on May 5. (Photo: Adele/Instagram) Adele turned 32 on May 5. (Photo: Adele/Instagram)

Singer-songwriter Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The Academy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to thank fans and well-wishers for their warm wishes and love.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, Adele wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”

Ever since Adele shared the photo, friends and fans have been heaping praise on the singer for her physical transformation. While Ricky Thompson commented, “That’s my girl”, Chrissy Teigen wrote, “I mean are you kidding me.” Kalen Allen mentioned, “that waist is snatched,” and James Charles said, “you look amazing.”

The 15-time Grammy award-winning singer first showed off her transformation at Drake’s birthday party in October 2019.

On the work front, Adele hasn’t released new music since 2015’s 25, which featured singles like “Hello” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”.

