Adele thanks Black Is King star Beyonce for ‘making us all feel so loved through your art’

British singer-songwriter Adele recently took to Instagram to heap praise on Beyonce, whose visual album Black Is King began streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 31.

Along with a picture of herself watching Black Is King, Adele wrote, “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️”

As soon as Adele shared the photo on Instagram, fans were once again left amazed by the singer’s ‘stunning’ transformation.

On the work front, Adele hasn’t released new music since 2015’s 25, which featured singles like “Hello” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s Black Is King has opened to positive reviews. The Guardian’s Chanté Joseph wrote in her review, “This soundtrack and film is a love letter to the black diaspora, to remind them that they, too, are part of something bigger. With appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell and Naomi Campbell, this star-studded film has something for everyone. It is compelling in every sense and takes you on a moving journey: not only through the story of The Lion King, but through a small portion of the beautiful cultures and traditions that exist within black communities globally.”

