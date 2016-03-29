Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Adele hits back against breastfeeding pressure

Adele used her gig here as a platform to speak out against the pressure to breast feed.

By: PTI | London | Published: March 29, 2016 3:01:12 pm
Oscar-winning singer Adele used her gig here as a platform to speak out against the pressure to breast feed.

The topic has been in the news after celebrity chef Jamie Oliver told LBC Radio that the country had a “problem” with women not breast feeding, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s ridiculous. Because it’s hard. Some of us can’t do it. I managed about nine weeks. I mean, I loved (using formula).

“All I wanted to do was breastfeed and then I couldn’t and then I felt like, ‘If I was in the jungle now back in the day, my kid would be dead because my milk’s gone.’,” Adele said.

