Adele files for divorce from husband Simon Konecki

Pop singer Adele has filed for divorce from husband Simon Konecki, reported BBC on Friday. This comes months after the estranged couple officially announced their separation.

The report stated that the singer had filed the legal documents at a court in Los Angeles.

In April, Adele’s representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh had confirmed news about the couple’s separation by releasing a statement that read, “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Adele and Simon got secretly married in 2016. The singer announced her nuptial after winning Album of the year award at the 2017 Grammys. In her acceptance speech, she said, “Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

Adele gave birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.