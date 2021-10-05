scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Adele releases teaser of upcoming single Easy on Me, watch video

Adele dropped the teaser of Easy on Me on Tuesday. The single releases on October 15.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 5, 2021 8:31:32 pm
adeleAdele drops Easy on Me teaser.

Singer-songwriter Adele took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a teaser of her upcoming single “Easy on Me”. She also announced that the song will release on October 15.

The teaser is a 21-second video that shows Adele on a road trip.

The announcement comes hours after Adele’s Twitter saw activity after a long silence. The images on her Twitter and Instagram handles were updated recently, suggesting that a new album announcement is on its way. While the singer shares updates about her life on Instagram, she hasn’t updated her Twitter handle since her Saturday Night Live announcement back in October 2020.

Earlier today, she wrote “Hiya babes!” on Twitter.

Also Read |‘Aryan Khan was at the wrong place, at the wrong time’: Sussanne Khan claims a ‘witch hunt on’, supports Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

Over the weekend, many popular spots around the world saw the number 30 being projected, which is expected to be the title of Adele’s next album after 19, 21 and 25. Fans from Paris’ Eifel Tower, Rome’s Colosseum, New York’s Empire State Building among many other places shared pictures of 30 being projected on these sites.

It has been rumoured that Adele’s album release will be followed by a TV special, but no official announcement has been made yet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

anushka sharma varun dhawan shilpa shetty
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement