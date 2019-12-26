Adele’s Christmas party photos leaves fans impressed

Adele first showed off her transformation at Drake’s birthday party back in October. (Photo: Adele/Instagram) Adele first showed off her transformation at Drake’s birthday party back in October. (Photo: Adele/Instagram)

British pop star Adele’s fans are impressed with her Christmas party photos. In the photos shared on Instagram, the “Hello” singer looks markedly slim.

Adele captioned the photos, “We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x.” The photos show the singer posing with Grinch and Santa Claus.

The 15-time Grammy award-winning singer first showed off her transformation at Drake’s birthday party back in October.

Adele divorced her husband Simon Konecki in April this year. She and Simon got secretly married in 2016. The singer announced her nuptial after winning Album of the year award at the 2017 Grammys. In her acceptance speech, she said, “Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.” Adele gave birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Adele’s last album 25 released in 2015. It sold 17.4 million copies within the year.

