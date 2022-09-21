Adam Levine addresses infidelity claims: ‘I did not have an affair, but crossed a line’

Singer Adam Levine has issued a statement clarifying that he never had an extramarital affair but did ‘cross a line’ in a ‘regrettable phase of his life’. The statement comes a day after Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused the Maroon 5 singer of having an affair with her. Adam is married to supermodel Behati Prinsloo and together they have two children and are expecting their third child.

Sumner uploaded a Tik Tok video where she shared screenshots of her private messages, which are allegedly by Adam. The Instagram model claimed that they had an affair for an year before Adam stopped talking to her and then suddenly texted her, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Adam took to Instagram on Tuesday night and uploaded the story. In it, he wrote, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The singer also called himself stupid for the actions he took. The statement further read, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Sumner had also uploaded a TikTok video, apologizing to Behati. She said in the video, “I’m not the one getting hurt in this. It’s Behati and her children. And for that, I’m so, so sorry.” Behati and Adam got married in 2014 and have two daughters and expecting their third child. She also appeared in the video of Adam’s famous song Girl Like You.