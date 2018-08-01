Achche Din 2.0

Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan

A few days before Fanney Khan hits the screens, a new song, Mere achche din ab aaye re, has been released amid speculation that filmmakers have succumbed to pressure. They had earlier released a song, Mere achche din kab aayenge, which was turned into memes, gifs and hashtags on social media to troll and target the central government.

“The new version was always part of the film. Both the songs have their place in the film. It is an independent song and it is part of the narrative. All the songs in the film add to the story,” Atul Manjrekar, director of Fanney Khan, told PTI. Achche din aane wale hai is, famously, the slogan of the BJP. It was used in the 2014 general elections as a campaign promise of the then-Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Mere achche din kab aayenge, which has been penned by Irshad Kamil and sung and composed by Amit Trivedi, shows Fanney Khan (Anil Kapoor) as a taxi driver in Mumbai, saving money to realise the dream of making his daughter a pop sensation. Accompanying him is Rajkummar Rao’s character, who drives around on his motorbike. “Khuda tumhe, parnaam hai saadar, par tune dib, ek hi chaadar. Kya odhe, kya beechhayenge, mere achche din kab aayenge,” goes the song as Kapoor saves every penny he earns. A remake of a Belgian film, Everybody’s Famous!, Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mere achche din ab aaye re has an upbeat feel that accompanies the fulfilment of an aspiration. In the film trailer, Kapoor is shown wiping tears of happiness as the song plays: “Jo chaha tha, ho hi gaya woh, mere achche din hain aaye re, ab na koi khushiyan roko, sapno ne pankh phailaye re, mere achche din hain aaye re.”

But the filmmakers had not anticipated the reaction to the song. Manjrekar has said that he was surprised at the response to the song on social media. “How can you control how a person reacts to something. That’s not in our hands,” has says.

The film is facing more trouble as producer Vashu Bhagnani has filed a case in the Supreme Court against its release. He alleges that his company had paid Rs 10 crore for distributing the film, but the deal has not been honoured. The hearing is today. Fanney Khan is slated to release on Friday. (Express Features Service)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App