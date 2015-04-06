Abigail Breslin to release debut album in June

Former child actress Abigail Breslin will release her debut album, “The World Now”, on June 15, this year.

“I am so happy to tell you I will be releasing my debutalbum, ‘The World Now’ June 15th 2015!!!! Produced by @DavidAndronico,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the “Little Miss Sunshine” star revealed some more details about the upcoming record.

“‘The World Now’ is all new music that I wrote and it’s the story of my life over the past 2 years and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she added.

“The World Now” is expected to feature “You Suck”, Breslin’s first single which she debuted late last year.

