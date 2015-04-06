Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Abigail Breslin to release debut album in June

Former child actress Abigail Breslin will release her debut album, "The World Now", on June 15, this year.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: April 6, 2015 9:01:24 am
Abigail Breslin Former child actress Abigail Breslin will release her debut album, “The World Now”, on June 15, this year.
Related News

Former child actress Abigail Breslin will release her debut album, “The World Now”, on June 15, this year. Breslin announced the project in a Twitter post she sent out earlier this week.

“I am so happy to tell you I will be releasing my debutalbum, ‘The World Now’ June 15th 2015!!!! Produced by @DavidAndronico,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the “Little Miss Sunshine” star revealed some more details about the upcoming record.

“‘The World Now’ is all new music that I wrote and it’s the story of my life over the past 2 years and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” she added.

“The World Now” is expected to feature “You Suck”, Breslin’s first single which she debuted late last year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now