Aastha Gill launches TikTok World Cup Anthem “Jeetega Saara India”

Singer Aastha Gill of DJ Waley Babu fame has collaborated with TikTok to launch an anthem for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. The track is titled “Jeetega Saara India.”

Advertising

“Jeetega Saara India” has been composed by Mix Singh and Aastha Gill has given the vocals. The lyrics have been written by Yawar and Rish. The song is exclusively available on TikTok.

The song has been created keeping in mind the spirit of the World Cup. Aastha Gill said, “World Cup springs a feeling of patriotism that energizes a nation. So, when I decided to work on a World Cup song exclusively for TikTok, I wanted to bring alive the same spirit for the rest of us. I knew it had to be to the tune of Saara India now called Jeetega Saara India. This song aims to be a slogan that we all will be rallying around to cheer for the Indian cricket team.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director of Sony Music India, added, “Music plays a pivotal role in uplifting the spirit of all cricket enthusiasts in India and Cricket World Cup does exactly that. Aastha’s vocals along with her spirited singing and the lyrics brings out the josh like never before. We are thrilled to be working with TikTok on the same and we are sure the platform will take the song to over a billion cricket fanatics in India and the globe.”

Commenting on the launch of the anthem, Mayank Gandotra, Director of Business Development and Music Partnerships at TikTok India, said, “At TikTok, we continuously work towards giving our creators an opportunity to create, share and discover content that reflects moments that matter to them and this time is no different. Jeetega Saara India captures the feeling of every Indian who wants Team India to bring World Cup home and we are hoping that our users will spread this feeling by creating content using the TikTok World Cup Anthem. This is our way of bringing the entire TikTok community and the country together to support the Indian team during this tournament.”