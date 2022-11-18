scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Aaron Carter was in physical decline in days before he died: Manager

Aaron Carter's manager recalled how he was taken aback by the embattled entertainer's frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead.

Aaron CarterSinger Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California. (AP, file)

Days after the demise of Aaron Carter, his manager Taylor Helgeson revealed a few details about the singer. In conversation with Page Six, Aaron’s manager recalled how he was taken aback by the embattled entertainer’s frail appearance just two days before he was tragically found dead. “He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him,” Helgeson said.

Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, met the “I Want Candy” singer at a music studio the week he passed because they had plans to work on a new album together.

“He didn’t seem okay,” Helgeson says before explaining, “Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context of that.

“He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.”

Aaron, who released his self-titled 1997 debut album at the age of nine and was the brother to Backstreet Boys’ member Nick Carter, passed away at 34 on November 5, 2022. He was found dead in his bathtub in his home in Lancaster, California.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 01:09:02 pm
