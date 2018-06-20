AR Rahman appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Sikkim

AR Rahman has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Sikkim government. AR Rahman has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Sikkim government.

Renowned music composer and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Sikkim government.

The notification issued by the Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said that as the brand ambassador, Rahman will promote and project the state’s achievements nationally and globally.

Sikkim, with its natural and pristine beauty, has over the last two decades emerged as a world famous eco-tourism destination, besides attaining a distinct identity as the first fully organic farming state of the country, it said on Monday.

The state government had earlier this year made Rahman its Brand Ambassador of tourism and business at the onset of ‘The Red Panda Winter Carnival 2018’, which aimed at increasing the flow of tourists by promoting the state’s bounty. After receiving the honour, Rahman said that he felt fortunate to be the face of a state which is not just visually but also culturally beautiful.

“As Helen Keller rightly said, ‘The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched.’ I feel this was said for Sikkim and Sikkim only,” Rahman had said in a statement. “The beauty of Sikkim doesn’t only lie in its hills and valleys but in its feelings and culture as well. I am highly impressed by the State’s development and mesmerizing culture. I’m honoured to be the face of this beautiful state,” he said.

Rahman’s appointment as brand ambassador is expected to give a huge thrust to boost the tourism of the state because of his global reach and paramount.

