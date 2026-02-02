2026 Grammy Awards Full Winners List (Updating Live): Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny take top honours

The Grammy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and more took home the biggest honours of the coveted event.

By: Entertainment Desk
9 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 10:07 AM IST
The Grammy AwardsThe 68th Grammy Award show saw new stars rise for the crown. (Photo: Reuters)
Make us preferred source on Google

Grammy 2026 Awards Winners List: The 68th edition of The Grammy Awards definitely had its moments while crowning the best of the best in various genres and fields of music. While many did not realise their dream of becoming a Grammy winner, many others had their names etched in the history books. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, singer Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga all won big during the event, as host Trevor Noah took his sweet time criticising the establishment, taking advantage of hosting the show for the last time.

Moving live performances were also sprinkled throughout the show, with Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, and Lauryn Hill all delivering great moments. Hill came back to perform at the show after 27 years, and collaborated with a group of artists in order to pay her tribute to the late singer D’Angelo, who passed away last year in October. Apart from the tributes and the political statements, many tasted glory, and the following is the full list of nominations and winners.

ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head

Album of the year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Record of the year

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther – WINNER

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Song of the year

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Sabrina Carpenter –Manchild

Billie Eilish – Wildflower – WINNER

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Disease

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Lola Young – Messy – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem – WINNER

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken – WINNER

Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER

Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin – Mixteip

Nicki Nicole – Naiki

Trueno – EUB Deluxe

Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean – WINNER

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best rap album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best dance-pop recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra – WINNER

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) – WINNER

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)

Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be – WINNER

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best rap song

Doechii – Anxiety

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice ft John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing

Tyler, the Creator ft GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky

GloRilla – TGIF

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off – WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity – WINNER

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best R&B album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt – WINNER

Best rock album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough – WINNER

Yungblud – Idols

Best dance/electronic album

FKA twigs – Eusexua – WINNER

Fred Again – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale

Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best rock performance

Story continues below this ad

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning) – WINNER

Best metal performance

Dream Theater – Night Terror

Ghost – Lachryma

Sleep Token – Emergence

Spiritbox – Soft Spine

Turnstile – Birds – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)

Kehlani – Folded – WINNER

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best traditional R&B performance

Durand Bernarr – Here We Are

Lalah Hathaway – Uptown

Ledisi – Love You Too

SZA – Crybaby

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie – WINNER

Best R&B song

Kehlani – Folded – WINNER

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Chris Brown ft Bryson Tiller – It Depends

Durand Bernarr – Overqualified

Leon Thomas – Yes It Is

Best alternative music album

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World – WINNER

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best traditional country album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health – WINNER

Best global music performance

Bad Bunny – EoO – WINNER

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?

Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)

Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)

Best rock song

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be – WINNER

Sleep Token – Caramel

Hayley Williams – Glu

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Zombie

Best country song

Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List – WINNER

Shaboozey – Good News

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing

Best alternative music performance

Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone – WINNER

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A Complete Unknown

F1 The Album

Kpop Demon Hunters

Sinners – WINNER

Wicked

Best music video

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

Doechii – Anxiety – WINNER

OK Go – Love

Sade – Young Lion

Best song written for visual media

Story continues below this ad

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be (From Tron: Ares)

Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters) – WINNER

Miles Caton – I Lied to You (From Sinners)

Elton John and Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)

Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon (From Sinners)

Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)

Best Latin pop album

Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra

Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)

Karol G – Tropicoqueta

Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?

Best folk album

Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow

Patty Griffin – Crown of Roses

I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue – WINNER

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)

Best dance/electronic recording

Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap

Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer – WINNER

Best African music Performance

Burna Boy – Love

Davido ft Omah Lay – With You

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love

Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – Gimme Dat

Tyla – PUSH 2 START – WINNER

Best jazz performance

Story continues below this ad

Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER

Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)

Best orchestral performance

Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) – Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op 4; Suites From 24 Negro Melodies

Story continues below this ad

Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie – WINNER

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) – Ravel: Boléro, M 81

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) – Still & Bonds

Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) – Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements

Best jazz performance

Story continues below this ad

Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER

Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True

Michael Mayo – Four

Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)

Best comedy album

Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr

Sarah Silverman – PostMortem by Sarah Silverman

Ali Wong – Single Lady by Ali Wong

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was… by Jamie Foxx

Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Fridayy ft Meek Mill – Proud Of Me

JID ft Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther – WINNER

Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – SOMEBODY LOVES ME

Producer of the year

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut – WINNER

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the year

Amy Allen – WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy Awards 2026
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Border 2 vs Border
Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show
The Grammys 2026
Arun Govil endorses Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana, dismisses Prabhas' Adipurush
Ranbir Kapoor looking good as Lord Ram in Ramayana Actor Arun Govil
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Full Valentine Week List 2026
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Full Valentine Week List 2026
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement