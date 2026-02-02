Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
2026 Grammy Awards Full Winners List (Updating Live): Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny take top honours
The Grammy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and more took home the biggest honours of the coveted event.
Grammy 2026 Awards Winners List: The 68th edition of The Grammy Awards definitely had its moments while crowning the best of the best in various genres and fields of music. While many did not realise their dream of becoming a Grammy winner, many others had their names etched in the history books. Rapper Kendrick Lamar, singer Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga all won big during the event, as host Trevor Noah took his sweet time criticising the establishment, taking advantage of hosting the show for the last time.
Moving live performances were also sprinkled throughout the show, with Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, and Lauryn Hill all delivering great moments. Hill came back to perform at the show after 27 years, and collaborated with a group of artists in order to pay her tribute to the late singer D’Angelo, who passed away last year in October. Apart from the tributes and the political statements, many tasted glory, and the following is the full list of nominations and winners.
ALSO READ: Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Album of the year
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out
Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the year
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Doechii – Anxiety
Billie Eilish – Wildflower
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther – WINNER
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Song of the year
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Doechii – Anxiety
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Bad Bunny – DtMF
Huntr/x – Golden
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Sabrina Carpenter –Manchild
Billie Eilish – Wildflower – WINNER
Best pop solo performance
Justin Bieber – Daisies
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Lady Gaga – Disease
Chappell Roan – The Subway
Lola Young – Messy – WINNER
Best pop vocal album
Justin Bieber – Swag
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
Lady Gaga – Mayhem – WINNER
Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best contemporary country album
Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine
Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken – WINNER
Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas
Best música urbana album
Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER
Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
J Balvin – Mixteip
Nicki Nicole – Naiki
Trueno – EUB Deluxe
Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean – WINNER
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best rap album
Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
Glorilla – Glorious
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Kendrick Lamar – GNX – WINNER
Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best dance-pop recording
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
Lady Gaga – Abracadabra – WINNER
Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best rap performance
Cardi B – Outside
Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) – WINNER
Doechii – Anxiety
Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)
Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)
Best country solo performance
Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
Shaboozey – Good News
Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be – WINNER
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best rap song
Doechii – Anxiety
Clipse, Pusha T & Malice ft John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing
Tyler, the Creator ft GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
GloRilla – TGIF
Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off – WINNER
Best pop duo/group performance
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity – WINNER
Huntr/x – Golden
Katseye – Gabriela
Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best R&B album
Givēon – Beloved
Coco Jones – Why Not More?
Ledisi – The Crown
Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
Leon Thomas – Mutt – WINNER
Best rock album
Deftones – Private Music
Haim – I Quit
Linkin Park – From Zero
Turnstile – Never Enough – WINNER
Yungblud – Idols
Best dance/electronic album
FKA twigs – Eusexua – WINNER
Fred Again – Ten Days
PinkPantheress – Fancy That
Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale
Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best rock performance
Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
Turnstile – Never Enough
Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning) – WINNER
Best metal performance
Dream Theater – Night Terror
Ghost – Lachryma
Sleep Token – Emergence
Spiritbox – Soft Spine
Turnstile – Birds – WINNER
Best R&B performance
Justin Bieber – Yukon
Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)
Kehlani – Folded – WINNER
Leon Thomas – Mutt
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best traditional R&B performance
Durand Bernarr – Here We Are
Lalah Hathaway – Uptown
Ledisi – Love You Too
SZA – Crybaby
Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie – WINNER
Best R&B song
Kehlani – Folded – WINNER
Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Chris Brown ft Bryson Tiller – It Depends
Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Best alternative music album
Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
The Cure – Songs of a Lost World – WINNER
Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
Wet Leg – Moisturizer
Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best traditional country album
Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
Lukas Nelson – American Romance
Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health – WINNER
Best global music performance
Bad Bunny – EoO – WINNER
Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?
Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)
Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)
Best rock song
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be – WINNER
Sleep Token – Caramel
Hayley Williams – Glu
Turnstile – Never Enough
Yungblud – Zombie
Best country song
Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List – WINNER
Shaboozey – Good News
Zach Top – I Never Lie
Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing
Best alternative music performance
Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love
The Cure – Alone – WINNER
Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
Wet Leg – Mangetout
Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Complete Unknown
F1 The Album
Kpop Demon Hunters
Sinners – WINNER
Wicked
Best music video
Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Clipse – So Be It
Doechii – Anxiety – WINNER
OK Go – Love
Sade – Young Lion
Best song written for visual media
Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be (From Tron: Ares)
Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters) – WINNER
Miles Caton – I Lied to You (From Sinners)
Elton John and Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)
Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon (From Sinners)
Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)
Best Latin pop album
Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
Karol G – Tropicoqueta
Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best folk album
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
Patty Griffin – Crown of Roses
I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue – WINNER
Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
Best dance/electronic recording
Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap
Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
Kaytranada – Space Invader
Skrillex – Voltage
Tame Impala – End of Summer – WINNER
Best African music Performance
Burna Boy – Love
Davido ft Omah Lay – With You
Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – Gimme Dat
Tyla – PUSH 2 START – WINNER
Best jazz performance
Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER
Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Michael Mayo – Four
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)
Best orchestral performance
Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) – Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op 4; Suites From 24 Negro Melodies
Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie – WINNER
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) – Ravel: Boléro, M 81
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) – Still & Bonds
Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) – Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements
Best jazz performance
Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER
Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
Michael Mayo – Four
Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)
Best comedy album
Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr
Sarah Silverman – PostMortem by Sarah Silverman
Ali Wong – Single Lady by Ali Wong
Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was… by Jamie Foxx
Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Fridayy ft Meek Mill – Proud Of Me
JID ft Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly
Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther – WINNER
Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – SOMEBODY LOVES ME
Producer of the year
Dan Auerbach
Cirkut – WINNER
Dijon
Blake Mills
Sounwave
Songwriter of the year
Amy Allen – WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Tobias Jesso Jr
Laura Veltz
Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha responds to government's decision to boycott India in T20 World Cup 2026, stating that they will follow directives from national board and government. Pakistan defeats Australia 3-0 in T20I series, but decision of partial boycott met with sharp response from ICC.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05