2020 Grammy Awards winners list

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is currently underway in Los Angeles. The awards honours artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Alicia Keys hosts the coveted ceremony this year.
While Lizzo with eight nominations is the most-nominated artiste, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each.
Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Charlie Wilson among others are expected to perform at the Staples Center in LA.
Grammys 2020 was supposed to be held under Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, but she was let go from her position in just a few months. Deborah has said that she was let go because she complained about sexual harassment and pay disparity. She recently also said that a “secret committee” decides who gets Grammy nominations and it is constituted of people with business and personal relationships with artistes.
Highlights
Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo
Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas
Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce
Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker
Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”
Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool
Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo
Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”
Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee
Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”
Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”