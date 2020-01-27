2020 Grammy Awards winners list

Billie Eilish won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billie Eilish won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is currently underway in Los Angeles. The awards honours artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Alicia Keys hosts the coveted ceremony this year.

While Lizzo with eight nominations is the most-nominated artiste, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Charlie Wilson among others are expected to perform at the Staples Center in LA.

Grammys 2020 was supposed to be held under Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, but she was let go from her position in just a few months. Deborah has said that she was let go because she complained about sexual harassment and pay disparity. She recently also said that a “secret committee” decides who gets Grammy nominations and it is constituted of people with business and personal relationships with artistes.