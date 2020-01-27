Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Live now

2020 Grammy Awards winners list

A look at who won what at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 6:35:08 am
Billie Eilish won the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical awards for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is currently underway in Los Angeles. The awards honours artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Alicia Keys hosts the coveted ceremony this year.

While Lizzo with eight nominations is the most-nominated artiste, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nominations each.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and Charlie Wilson among others are expected to perform at the Staples Center in LA.

Grammys 2020 was supposed to be held under Recording Academy President Deborah Dugan, but she was let go from her position in just a few months. Deborah has said that she was let go because she complained about sexual harassment and pay disparity. She recently also said that a “secret committee” decides who gets Grammy nominations and it is constituted of people with business and personal relationships with artistes.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Grammys 2020.

Highlights

    06:35 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    List of winners so far

    Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

    Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

    Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

    Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

    Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

    Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

    Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

    Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

    Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

    Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

    Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

    Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

    Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

    Producer of the year, non-classical: Finneas

    Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyonce

    Best country album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

    Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

    Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

    Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

    Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

    Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

    Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

    Best world music album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

    Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

    Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

    Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

    Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

    Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

    Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

    Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

    Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

    Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

    Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

    Best song written for visual media: “I’ll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

    Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

    Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

    Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

    Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

    Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

    Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

    The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be aired in India on VH1 from 7:30 am on January 27.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd