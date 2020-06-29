2020 BET Awards: Winners list

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”
Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo
Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown
Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby
Best new artist: Roddy Ricch
Best group: Migos
Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”
Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”
Humanitarian award: Beyoncé
Dr. Bobby Jones Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
Best actress: Issa Rae
Best actor: Michael B. Jordan
Best movie: “Queen & Slim”
Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year: LeBron James
BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”
Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor
Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
