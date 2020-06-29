2020 BET Awards: Winners list

In this video grab issued by BET, Lizzo accepts the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist during the BET Awards. (BET via AP) In this video grab issued by BET, Lizzo accepts the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist during the BET Awards. (BET via AP)

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

Best group: Migos

Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

Best actress: Issa Rae

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

