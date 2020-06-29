scorecardresearch
Monday, June 29, 2020
2020 BET Awards: Winners list

While Roddy Ricch's “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” was declared Album of the year, DJ Khaled's “Higher” won the Video of the year award at the 2020 BET Awards.

By: AP | Published: June 29, 2020 9:19:13 am
2020 BET Awards winners In this video grab issued by BET, Lizzo accepts the award for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist during the BET Awards. (BET via AP)

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

Best group: Migos

Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

 Dr. Bobby Jones Best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

Best actress: Issa Rae

Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

 Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

