18 prominent singers to pay special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in new short series

Eighteen prominent singers will come together and pay a special tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is called the ‘Nightingale Of India’. Titled Naam Reh Jaaega, the show brings together popular voices as the industry comes together to remember the legendary singer.

The grand tribute will see Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha, who will sing Lata Mangeshkar’s most iconic songs. Promising to be an emotional, nostalgic trip, the singers will also share their memories and anecdotes from their meetings and interactions with the singer.

Talking about this development, vocalist Shaan said, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of this grand tribute. Lata ji is not just someone I respect, admire and love but also someone who every Indian is deeply connected to. I consider this among the best moments of my life and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the country’s greatest singer on a grand platform like this.”

Also present at this tribute event will be Lata Mangeshkar’s family, as they join in this showcase of her work.

Produced by Gajendra Singh of Saibaba Studios, Naam Reh Jaayega comprises eight episodes, and will release on May 1, Star Plus.