12 Grammy facts: BTS and Dr. Luke in, The Weeknd out

BTS earned their first Grammy nomination this year with Dynamite. (Photo: AP)

Twelve things worth noting about Tuesday’s nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, from snubbed singers to posthumous nominees to famous folks competing for awards.

SNUBBED SINGERS

The Weeknd sings about being a “star boy” but the Grammys’ response to his latest album? Bye boy.

The pop star was severely snubbed this year despite having one of the year’s biggest albums with “After Hours” and topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

Country star Luke Combs was surprisingly shut out of Grammy nominations this year. (Photo: AP)

Luke Combs also walked away without a single nomination though he was country music’s most successful musician this year. Morgan Wallen also had a great year in country music, but didn’t earn any nods. And the Chicks’ first album in 14 years was not recognized.

A group of young R&B female acts moving the needle also missed out on nominations, including Summer Walker, Teyana Taylor and Kehlani. Late rapper Juice WRLD, Brandy and Chris Brown were also snubbed.

Though they received nominations in their genre categories, acts such as Lady Gaga, Fiona Apple and Harry Styles didn’t pick up bids for album, song or record of the year.

K-POP KINGS

For years BTS have said their dream is to be Grammy-nominated. And they’ve finally achieved it.

The K-pop band is nominated for best pop duo/group performance with “Dynamite,” their first song to hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kehlani, Teyana Taylor and Brandy missed out on nominations. (Photo: AP) Kehlani, Teyana Taylor and Brandy missed out on nominations. (Photo: AP)

Others who scored their first-ever nominations include Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, the Strokes, Jay Electronica, Michael Kiwanuka and Mickey Guyton.

DR. LUKE aka TYSON TRAX

Dr. Luke marked a major comeback this year, producing hits for Saweetie, Juice WRLD and Doja Cat, who is signed to his record label. And it earned him his first Grammy nomination in six years.

Dr. Luke received his first Grammy nod in six years. (Photo: AP) Dr. Luke received his first Grammy nod in six years. (Photo: AP)

The hit “Say So” marked a breakthrough for Doja Cat and Dr. Luke, who last launched a No. 1 smash with Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” in 2014, the same year his former collaborator Kesha accused him of sexual assault during their yearslong partnership. Dr. Luke has vigorously denied the allegations.

“Say So” is nominated for record of the year, an award given to the song’s artist and producer, helping Dr. Luke earn a nomination. But instead of using his known name on the credits for the song, he’s listed as Tyson Trax.

Other monikers Dr. Luke has used are Loctor Duke and MADE IN CHINA.

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Reflecting the current times, Black artists released songs this year about the Black Lives Matter movement and the international protests that took place following the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

