Ten international songs to beat lockdown blues

(From left) Singer-songwriters Bob Dylan and Norah Jones (Photo: Instagram/norahjones).

It is scary and upsetting to go through daily news these days. Despite the hardships and the unnaturalness of it all, it is our duty to adjust to the new normal. And what is that one thing that gets us going day after day? Love and hope. And music happens to represent these emotions splendidly. Here are our top picks for the season.

Blowin’ in the wind

Written and performed for the first time by Bob Dylan in 1962, this popular folk number was initially considered the ultimate protest song. However, as years went by, the track became synonymous with daily struggles and hopes of a better tomorrow.

Ring of fire

Country music lovers, raise your hands! Penned by June Carter and later performed by Johnny Cash, the song speaks of love and its perils as the composers liken the emotion to a ring of fire. As far as love ballads go, this one is quite upbeat and catchy.

Hey oh

Performed and composed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Hey oh” is about sacrifice and self-introspection.

Hey Jude

It is said that the very popular “Hey Jude” was created by The Beatles’ Paul McCartney to soothe John Lennon’s son Julian. Years have gone by, and the classic number continues to provide a sense of calm and serenity to listeners around the world.

This land is your land

Folk music god and an excellent guitar player who famously used his instrument to ward off ‘fascism,’ Woody Guthrie’s best-known composition till date remains the unifying and familiar “This land is your land.”

Lean on me

Written and recorded in April, 1972, American singer and songwriter Bill Withers’ “Lean on me” is about drawing strength from people around you and taking the right step forward.

I will survive

Gloria Gaynor’s song has been regarded as the quintessential break-up song by many. However, in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lyrics of the track also reminds us that ‘this too shall pass.’

Ain’t no mountain

This Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell number is a romantic song. And it is flashy, cheesy and all things nice.

Saturday night

Not every number in this listicle has to rise to the occasion and provide meaning to your life. Some tracks just exist to spread joy. WHIGFIELD’s “Saturday Night” fits that bill and how!

Sunrise

There is always going to be a sunrise even after the gloomiest of days — this is the message that this sweet Norah Jones song espouses. And this is the message that we need right now.

