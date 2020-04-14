10 Hindi tracks that will make your spirits soar

Here are a few tracks that will lift your spirits in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few tracks that will lift your spirits in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire nation has been on lockdown for the past three weeks. And according to reports, the lockdown will continue for possibly another two weeks. This means that more and more people are sitting at home, restless and worried. And one thing that has always united people and brought them happiness in times of distress is music. Therefore, it is natural to seek out tracks that will help soothe your weary soul. Here’s our recommendation.

Bawraa Mann

This track featured in Sudhir Mishra’s critically acclaimed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Penned and brought to life by the National Award-winning artiste Swanand Kirkire, the song speaks of dreams and desires.

Bhage Re Man

The number appeared in the Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose movie Chameli. In the video, Chameli (Kareena) dances about in the rain and sings of her heart’s wishes and aspirations. It has been written by Sandesh Sandilya and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par

This romantic number was composed by the legendary RD Burman and was picturised on Vinod Mehra and Rekha. It has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Maine Kaha Phoolon Se

This heartwarming song was crooned by the melodious Lata Mangeshkar. An exuberant Jaya Bachchan is seen dancing with a bunch of kids as Amitabh Bachchan looks on. The song featured in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Mili.

Chanda Re Chanda Re

The AR Rahman song was composed for Prabhudheva and Kajol starrer Sapnay. At once romantic and soulful, this track was crooned by the talented Hariharan.

Choti Si Aasha

Roja has many wonderful and award-winning tracks. “Choti Si Aasha” is one of them. The song talks of heart and its many small and innocent wishes. The track was crooned by Minmini and composed by AR Rahman.

Aawara Bhawren

Yes, this listicle features two tracks from Sapnay. I remember singing this song in numerous school functions and even after decades, the number still evokes that feeling of being blissfully happy and at one with your surrounding.

Kaisi Hai Ye Rut

This song might not be as popular as other tracks from Dil Chahta Hai, but Srinivas’ soothing voice and the dreamy Akshaye Khanna video should serve as the perfect musical antidote to the lockdown blues.

Humma Humma

Remo Fernandes and AR Rahman, Bombay, 1995, Sonali Bendre — these are some of the few words that pop into my head as soon as someone mentions this upbeat song. Did someone say remix? What remix?

Main Zindagi Ka Saath

Music by Jaidev, lyrics by the one and only Sahir Ludhianvi and crooned by the incomparable Mohammad Rafi, “Main Zindagi Ka Saath” is a song that speaks of taking life as it comes — to rise to its challenges, to bow to its beauty and to celebrate it every moment. Timeless.

