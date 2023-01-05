scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Mukundan Unni Associates gets OTT release date

Vineeth Sreenivasan's critically acclaimed film Mukundan Unni Associates will stream on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Mukundan Unni AssociatesMukundan Unni Associates stars Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role.
Listen to this article
Mukundan Unni Associates gets OTT release date
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan‘s dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates had a successful theatrical run last year. Now, the film will be released digitally on January 13. It will stream on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vineeth made the announcement through his social media platforms with a poster and wrote,”#MukundanUnniAssociates Streaming from January 13th Onwards..”

The actor’s post garnered positive comments from his followers. One of the users wrote, “Been waiting for this.” Another one commented, “Waiting Chettan (Waiting big brother).”

Also Read |AR Rahman asked his mother to find him a bride with ‘loads of humility’: ‘Someone who will not give me much trouble, inspire me’

Mukundan Unni Associates revolves around an ambitious, young lawyer, who seems to be willing to cross all moral lines to get what he wants.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, the makers of Mukundan Unni Associates, including the film’s director Abhinav Sunder Nayak, announced that the film will be getting a sequel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

“Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024,” Vineeth Sreenivasan said in a video message posted on his Instagram page.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:26 IST
Next Story

BJP taluka panchayat member in Navsari arrested in rape case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s dreamy vacation in Goa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close