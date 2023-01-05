Mukundan Unni Associates gets OTT release date

Actor Vineeth Sreenivasan‘s dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates had a successful theatrical run last year. Now, the film will be released digitally on January 13. It will stream on OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vineeth made the announcement through his social media platforms with a poster and wrote,”#MukundanUnniAssociates Streaming from January 13th Onwards..”

The actor’s post garnered positive comments from his followers. One of the users wrote, “Been waiting for this.” Another one commented, “Waiting Chettan (Waiting big brother).”

Mukundan Unni Associates revolves around an ambitious, young lawyer, who seems to be willing to cross all moral lines to get what he wants.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, the makers of Mukundan Unni Associates, including the film’s director Abhinav Sunder Nayak, announced that the film will be getting a sequel.

“Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024,” Vineeth Sreenivasan said in a video message posted on his Instagram page.