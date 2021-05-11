Mukesh Khanna quashes death rumours: ‘I am absolutely fine’

Actor Mukesh Khanna took to Facebook on Tuesday evening to quash rumours of his demise.

In a video posted on Mukesh Khanna’s Facebook page, the actor said, “I have come before you to tell you that I am absolutely fine. I refute this rumor and also condemn it. This is the problem on social media that people spread anything. I have all your prayers with me, and what can happen to the one with all the blessings. Thank you so much for your concern.”

