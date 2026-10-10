Mr Faisu gets married in Medina, shares wedding photos: ‘Blessing beyond words’

Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has begun a new chapter in his life. The influencer has announced his wedding by sharing pictures from his nikah ceremony in Medina, Saudi Arabia, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration attended by his family.

Taking to Instagram, Faisu shared photographs from the special occasion, expressing gratitude for being able to get married in the holy city with his loved ones by his side. Faisu wrote in the caption, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”

The influencer also asked his followers to keep the couple in their prayers as they begin their married life together.

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“Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”

He did not share anything about his wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about his wedding plans, with reports suggesting that the ceremony would take place in Madinah before a celebration with friends and family in Mumbai.

Yuvika Choudhary offers a glimpse of Mr Faisu’s wedding card

Recently, Yuvika Choudhary, wife of actor Prince Narula, shared a vlog featuring a glimpse of the influencer’s wedding invitation. In the video, a decorated board bearing the names “MR. FAISU & TANYA” was visible, prompting fans to discuss the upcoming celebrations.

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Faisu had confirmed his wedding plans for 2026

Earlier this year, Faisu addressed the wedding rumours during an appearance on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast. When Cyrus asked him whether he planned to get married in July, as reports had suggested, the influencer clarified that the timing was incorrect but confirmed that he would tie the knot in 2026.

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“Not in July, but yes, I’m definitely getting married this year. Hundred percent. Whatever happens,” he said.

Cyrus then asked, “So the entire rumor wasn’t wrong after all?”

Responding to the question, Faisu explained that only the reported month was inaccurate.

“Not completely wrong. Sir, there are no rumours as such. It’s just that there was a rumor that I would get married in July, but that’s not true. However, yes, I am getting married this year. It can happen anytime.”

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About Faisu

Faisal Shaikh first rose to prominence through short-form videos on TikTok before building a substantial following on Instagram. He gradually expanded his presence beyond social media to become a familiar face in television and entertainment.

Faisu participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he took on challenging stunts, and later appeared on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, impressing audiences with his dancing skills and finishing as one of the finalists.

He also continued to explore music videos and acting projects. Most recently, he participated in the reality show The 50, finishing as the first runner-up.