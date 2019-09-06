Zombie movie review: Downright silly, cringe-worthy and disturbing

Zombie movie cast: Yashika Aannand, Yogi Babu, Bijili Ramesh

Zombie movie director: Bhuvan R Nullan

Zombie movie rating: 0.5/5

Some days, I truly regret catching films; let alone reviewing them. This was one such Friday. Zombie has everything that a film shouldn’t have. It’s offensive, insensitively-made and painfully boring.

Bhuvan R Nullan seems to have focused more on Yashika Aannand’s cleavage and TM Karthik’s crotch than the script. The characters couldn’t really make out what they were doing on the screen. Oh, there’s Yogi Babu, who mouths ‘funny things’ like, ‘Andrea saapaadu’ (read: Android software) and ‘ice phone’ (read: iPhone) and so on. For a change, he name-calls others, referring to them as ‘Kizhinja Moonji’, and the like. (In most of the films, he is at the receiving end). Basically, Yogi Babu’s character doesn’t give two hoots about offending others. But what does he do? (Please, figure out. Hey, do you really want to?) By the way, the lip sync is appalling, and his portions look as if it were partly dubbed.

I hear that you ask me what is the story. There’s no such thing. A bunch of men and women find themselves stuck in a resort and turn into zombies. A few of these awfully-written characters think their wives, girlfriends and mothers are enemies. How do they vent their frustration? They pour their hearts out over a beer. They are first laughed at and later laughed with.

If you are looking for silly and crass ‘jokes’, there is plenty to keep you hooked. For instance, a guy drapes a pink sari and does a Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam. I didn’t pay 150 bucks to watch his bloated-hairy tummy and navel. (No, I am not body shaming. It’s just a description of what I saw).

Bhuvan R Nullan, first of all, why did you make this film? Please, answer. Tamil Nadu needs to know. Zombie has a lot of scenes that look like stand-alone skits stacked up unevenly. Further, the screenplay is too choppy to make any sense as the plot goes irreparably haywire. Also, the LGBTQI+ community has been shown in a poor light, yet again.

Yashika Aannand is reduced to a backup dancer and gets a frivolous role to play. I have heard many say, ‘No one wants to make disaster films’, but I am surprised how Bhuvan R Nullan has intentionally made a bad film. (nay, terrible). And I don’t understand how a film with such adult humour is cleared by the censor board.

Guess what? The Worst Film of the Year award goes to… Zombie!