Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review: A dated, troubling film

Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review: Post interval, the film slides into a wholly different territory. Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie review: Post interval, the film slides into a wholly different territory.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie cast: Vardhan Puri, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Ruslaan Mumtaz

Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie director: Cherag Ruparel

Yeh Saali Aashiqui movie rating: One and a half stars

Yeh Saali Aashiqui is two-films-in-one. Or at least that’s what it seems like when the film opens with a budding college romance laced with juvenile jokes, and silly vying-for-the-same-girl male rivalry. Sahil (Puri) and Mittee (Oberoi) are mad for each other, and despite the little niggles that crop up, seem like they are made for each other.

But are they really? Post interval, the film slides into a wholly different territory, where we given a slate full of vicious gold-diggers, gullible tycoons, and wronged men on the path of revenge. The second half feels like the actual film, and it does manage to grip you in bits, despite some convoluted parts. But the trouble with the film is that the treatment of both the romantic angles, as well as the watch-the-femme-fatale-in-her-red-lips, is dated and troubling.

The two leads aren’t bad, Oberoi pulling off her part with some amount of confidence and Puri (the grandson of Amrish Puri) showing a glimpse of promise, minus the grandpa’s towering build or the gravelly voice. But you cannot make a film on the cusp of a brand new decade while making the woman the butt of your convenient, risible jokes. Men are unsafe too, declares a character, and too many people in the theater laughed out loud.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App