Cast: Anupam Kher,Rajit Kapoor,Seema Biswas,Sarika,Perizaad Khan,Smilie Suri,Rajpal Yadav,Purab Kohli,Atul Kulkarni,Vijay Raaz,Sayaji Shinde

Director: N Chandra

Rating:**

It is a morning in Mumbai. A call-centre owner is readying himself for yet another night in a new girls bed. A self-righteous hospital administrator is going to be mean,again,to her housemaid. A good-hearted Mumbaikar,who happens to be Muslim,will know rejection. A sharpshooter will come face to face with his target. A week-kneed suitor will come to his senses,his politician father unmasked. A hungry,poor newcomer will find food.

These separate stories with some intertwining strands play out over one day in N Chandras ‘Yeh Mera India,reminding us of too many similar sagas. (The film was ready two years ago but has managed to find a release only now). It suffers from a staleness of format,and thats a pity because the director,known for his socially-angry films,has found his feet after a few duds. And the ensemble cast is very effective,especially Sarika as the woman who finds fault with everyone except herself,and Rajit Kapoor as the crude call-centre owner who thinks money can buy everything.

‘YMI could have also done without the too-neat rounding-off in the end. Only the really bad guy is killed,and the less bad guys all find redemption. Moral of the story : everyone has a conscience.

