Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: This Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer is a waste of time

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: Everyone on screen time passes their time while wasting ours. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie review: Everyone on screen time passes their time while wasting ours.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie cast: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Asrani

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie director: Navaniat Singh

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se movie rating: No stars

Punjabis like to get soused. They eat chicken. They do bhangra. They address children as ‘puttar’. And if they happen to be the ‘papa-betas’ trio of Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby, they also star in a franchise which allows them to keep working.

Gujaratis are veggie-loving, suspicious of Punjabis and other communities, and constantly saying ‘kem cho’ and ‘majaa ma’. Talk of exhausted stereotypes, and there’s your YPD 3.

In this installment, taglined ‘Phir Se’, even the half-hearted guffaws, which we managed in the first two, have dried up. The jokes are so lame that they are practically invisible.

How you wish the film was too. The tired schtick of ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ becomes ‘paanch kilo’ when the dialogue shifts to Dharmendra. He plays a pesky tenant, always in the company of two ghostly women. Or should I say ghastly? The house is owned by Pooran and Kaala (Sunny and Bobby respectively): the former is an Ayurveda vaid, a whiz who can cure all ailments, including a girl who cannot see, just by looking at them; the latter is a bumbler. That’s his only job. Sinha shows up as a stentorian judge. He bellows. A priceless Ayurveda formula is up for grabs, and the cast mills about, one half trying to grab it, the other trying to retrieve it.

And everyone on screen time passes their time while wasting ours.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App