Wildwood movie review: A visually stunning fantasy that gets lost in the woods

Wildwood movie review: Based on a 2011 novel of the same name, Wildwood is animated by the distinctive Laika studio’s motion-capture style, with an A-list star cast doing the voice-work. It follows brave teenager Prue (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) who goes into the dark woods in search of her infant brother, kidnapped by a murder of crows.

She is not alone: for company, she has her pal Curtis (Jacob Tremblay), who, naturally, has a crush on her. As the twosome forges deeper into the forest, they begin encountering a whole host of creatures– fearsome coyotes, helpful birds, cute rats– along with several other magical, mystical people.

There is the grieving dowager governess Alexandra (Carey Mulligan) who hasn’t got over the loss of her own young son. Armed by her expertise of the Black Arts in her quest to get her little boy back, will she help Prue and Curtis? Or does she harbour ill-will towards the two youngsters in her domain? There is an ancient crone with special powers, who is the keeper of many secrets.

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It takes a while to get a fix on the host of characters, especially if one is not familiar with the book. The forest is sharply divided and fought over by a group of Bandits, led by King Brendan (Mahershala Ali) and the dowager’s army of coyotes, in their spiffy red jackets and bayonets. And ‘Outsiders’ are strictly not welcome.

Wise old owl Rex (Richard E Grant) and giant golden eagle Rex (Angela Bassett) show up to support the wanderers as they battle inimical forces. Smart rat Septima (Awkwafina) who makes light of his long protruding teeth, is especially helpful when Curtis is caged along with many other captives.

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The exuberance of these sequences, especially the one in which the giant eagle streaks across the skies with Prue on his back, reminding you of the noble Jatayu’s feats in Ramayana, lifts the film. It slows down in those parts in which she stumbles upon her parents’ long-held secrets, as well as some others in which the forest’s hidden spots are revealed as bureaucratic strongholds. It may have been funny in the book; here they just slow things down.

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But the kids are all right, and keep everything going.

Wildwood voice cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awfwafina, Charlie Day, Richard E Grant, Tom Waits

Wildwood movie director: Travis Knight

Wildwood movie rating: Two and a half stars