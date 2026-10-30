Wicker movie review: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard shine in a strange, wondrous fable

Wicker movie review: Once upon a medieval time, in a village populated largely by an assortment of dislikeable types, there lived a Fisherwoman (Olivia Colman). Sick of being bullied, accused of stench arising from her string of tench (a kind of fish), she goes off to the resident Weaver (Peter Dinklage), and requests him to ‘make’ her a husband.

Behold the Wickerman, duly created in the image of the ideal man, who has almost ceased to exist, if he ever did. That he is a veritable green forest makes sense not only because he is made of wicker, but also because he is incapable of a single evil thought. When you find one of those, let me know.

Polite to a fault with the villagers, even those who make fun of the couple, and tender with his wife, the Wicker husband is also a fantastic lover: one of the most entertaining parts of this strange, wondrous fable which hits the mark more often than not, is the series of ecstatic expressions on the Fisherwoman’s face, when her husband is having at her.

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The secret to making us believe in men made of wicker who make wild love to real-life women lies in the actors’ complete commitment to their parts. Alexander Skarsgaard plays the Wickerman softly, gently, but never lets us forget that he is also a manly man, with all his bits in perfect working order.

When the jealous Tailor’s Wife (an excellent Elizabeth Debicki) is rumbled as she plots and plans against the happy couple, the Wickerman stays as noble as he ever was. No wonder the villagers, especially the men — the Barkeep, the Baker, the Doctor — hate his guts. No wonder they try poisoning the Fisherwoman’s ear; she may be experienced in withstanding vicious barbs, but she is at sea when it comes to matters of the heart.

With those darts flying about and finding their target, the film turns a bit morose, but switches back its sunny course soon enough: Ms Colman is great when she is mooching, but even better when she has a smile lighting up her face.

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Of course, being a fable (based on a short story, The Wicker Husband, by Ursula Willis), there is light at the end of the tunnel for our Fisherwoman and her Wicker husband and a little wicker tyke, along with their mentor and creator, the empathetic Weaver. Of course there is; of what use is a fable otherwise.

Wicker movie cast: Olivia Colman, Alexander Skarsgard, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Dinklage, Marli Siu, Nabhaan Rizwan, Richard E Grant

Wicker movie directors: Alex Huston Fischer, Eleanor Wilson

Wicker movie rating: Three stars