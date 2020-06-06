Cast: Priyanka Chopra,Hurman Baweja,Darshan Jariwala

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Rating: **

Yogesh Patel,currently of Chicago,flies into Mumbai to find himself a bride. He has ten days to check out twelve potential candidates,each representing a raashee: Makar or Meen? Capricorn or Pisces?

Whats Your Rashee has been styled as a rom-com featuring twelve Priyankas and one Hurman. Which,on the face of it,doesnt sound like a bad deal. But Ashutosh Gowarikers latest,which stretches close to four hours running time,starts feeling like bargain basement from the get go. Its much too long,and,despite Priyankas valiant efforts,just not engaging enough.

Madhu Ryes popular Gujarati novel Kimball Ravenswood was turned into a delightful Doordarshan serial twenty years ago. Those who can cast back that long will recall the irresistible charms of Mr Yogi aka Y I Patel (played by the late Mohan Gokhale),as he met a new girl in each episode,and finally found his chosen one in a satisfyingly rousing finale. We were happy for him,but sad to see him go.

No such feelings assail us as we wait,and wait,for ‘Whats Your Raashee to end.

Hurmans Yogesh is likeable enough,agreeing to get married post-haste to save his family from ruin even if he doesnt particularly want to. He is gallant,refusing to make passes at gals who wear glasses,even when they throw themselves at him. But theres no zest to him. Hurman is as flat as the film.

Priyanka,who plays all twelve girls,tries very hard to lift the film. Hers is quite a difficult feat: to create just that small gesture or tic,apart from the way each girl dresses and does her hair,to make her Anjali/ Jhankana/ Chandrika/ Vishakha/Mallika/Hansa/ Kajal/Pooja/ Rajni/ Nandini/ Bhavna/ Sanjana different from each other. Not all of them are successful,but you can see an actor at work.

The director gives each girl and her ‘raashee inordinate build-up time,and,of course,a song-and-dance. In between the costume changes for Priyanka,theres an alleged comic track between Darshan Jariwala,playing the marriage broker,and the only unreservedly good thing about the film,and an unfunny detective-cum-pundit.

But mostly,Whats Your Raashee is a drag: Gowariker,coming to this after the success of ‘Jodhaa Akbar,lets down his source material,and his leads,by his leaden treatment.

