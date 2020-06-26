Cast: Boman Irani,Minissha Lamba,Sameer Dattani,Ila Arun,Ravi Kissen,Sonali Kulkarni,Rohan Kapoor,Yashpal Sharma,Ravi Jhankal,Rajit Kapoor

Director: Shyam Benegal

Rating: **

Two years back,Shyam Benegal revived the rural landscape in Hindi cinema with ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur. Hes back with another slice of the countryside in ‘Well Done Abba : the only way to sell the village to multiplex audience is have an English title. Part irony,part reality,pretty much the tone of Benegals films.

‘Well Done Abba scores on a couple of counts. By getting Boman Irani to play Armaan Ali,resident of Chikatpally in Andhra Pradesh,father of a teenage daughter,and above all,teller of truth. And by focusing on the emotive issue of water,or the lack of it : Alis village is drought-ridden,and water is a precious commodity,not to be shared with the thirsty.

The rickshawala who bears Aarmaan Ali ( Irani) to his home in the village is turned away by his daughter Muskaan ( Lamba),without a glass of water. That goads the good man into the pursuit of creating a water source in his backyard : a ‘bawli,or a well,that can only come into existence with the blessings of the people who govern Alithe ‘sarpanch,the municipal authorities who will hand him a ‘ below the poverty line certificate,the public works department,and so on. This being a Benegal film,all the petty little ‘babus are busy being their corrupt,inefficient selves,and theres some amusement to be had in their comeuppance.

But the downside of ‘Well Done Abba is that it is too lax,and,after a point,too stuffed. The pace picks up so slowly that you nearly tune out,and when post-interval,everything seems to be settling down nicely,Benegal starts throwing about long winded acronyms : spelling out the Right To Information Act can stop a movie dead.

Shyam babus best films have mixed gentle and sharp notes in a register which stays consistent through it all. ‘Well Done Abba has to struggle against the increasingly pedantic Benegal,flying only when Irani makes his Armaan Ali sing with perfect timing and near-perfect rendition of the Dakkhani dialect ( he has a double in the film,twin brother Rehmaan Ali,a cheerful henna-haired thief,who seems to have been added in simply for local colour). Plus a couple of crackling cameos by Ravi Kissen and Sonali Kulkarni,constantly locked in newly-wedded carnality,and a ‘burqa-clad Ila Arun,who also gets to sing in the film. But Lamba,who gets a lot of screen time,is all wrong ; she doesnt get the ‘chulbuli village girl who loves to study,fly kites,and is open to the simple charms of trained-at-a-polytechnic mechanic ( Dattani).

Watch it for a village that feels like a village,not something created on a Filmcity set,like the air-brushed trying-too-hard-for-rusticity Sajjanpur. And for Boman Iranis excellent performance.

