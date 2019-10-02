War movie review: Hrithik Roshan starrer is flashy but familiar

War movie cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka

War movie director: Siddharth Anand

War movie rating: Two stars

What do you expect when you have the two most beautifully-muscled, elastic bods in Bollywood playing I spy in a Yash Raj movie?

Every frame bristling with the combined smirk-and-swag of Hrithik-Tiger? Check. Lavish locations all around the world? Present and accounted for. Lots of fast-paced chases? War has all of the above, and yet, it’s in the not quite there zone: not quite smart enough, and most importantly, not quite new enough.

The set-up has promise. Agent Kabir (Roshan), who is a patriot to beat all desh-bhakts, has gone rogue. Former star-struck pupil Agent Khalid (Shroff) is assigned to track him, and the cat-and-mouse chase, of one man on the tail of another, is as old as the spy saga itself. Movie spies like Bond and Bourne keep us glued with newer, flashier plot devices, spiffier toys and yes, deadlier enemies.

The chief trouble with War is that all the space is divvied up between Hrithik and Tiger, and they are so busy strutting across the screen, in all their glory, so ripped, so brawny, that the poor baddies don’t really get a chance. Not one scary villain who sends the shivers down our spines? Then the spies might as well be playing ring-around-the-roses with each other.

Scads full of cash must have been needed to take the cast from as diverse places as Portugal to Sydney to Kerala, and there’s no stinting there. But a story with freshness and zing? Missing in action.

The girls, Vaani Kapoor as a lissome dancer, and Anupriya Goenka as an ace code-cracker, get some air-time, but it’s the boys who have all the fun: falling off choppers, vrrroooming in fast cars, diving off bridges, getting in some bloody fisticuff-time. Shroff shouldn’t ever team up with Roshan again though; on his own, Tiger is a dream dancer with jaw-dropping moves, and can take on five hundred armed desperadoes; when Hrithik is around, he recedes into the background.

The last time Hrithik looked as sexy, was in Dhoom 2 ( 2006), also a Yash Raj film. The golden streaks have been replaced with a bit of grey at the temples, but the bronzed cheekbones decorated with a few fetching scars, is full eye-candy. I am not revealing anything by telling you that War looks all set to be a franchise: next time maybe go full comic-book? Now that’s a spy I will buy.