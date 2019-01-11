Vinaya Vidheya Rama movie review: We didn’t need this Ram Charan starrer

Vinaya Vidheya Ram movie cast: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Vivek Oberoi

Vinaya Vidheya Ram movie director: Boyapati Sreenu

Vinaya Vidheya Ram movie rating: 1 star

Ram Charan revealed that director Boyapati Sreenu took four years to make Vinaya Vidheya Rama after first pitching the story to him. Apparently, Boyapati took these many years to develop a clumsy and unconvincing screenplay.

The screenplay may look something like this: Rama Kills. Rama sings. Rama kills again. Rama holidays with family. Rama kills some more. And he repeats this all over again. The end.

The film gives Charan’s fans a few chances to break into claps and cheers when he appears on the screen. Even when he is on screen, Charan is either striking a power pose, or flexing his muscle, or gabbing about his unchallengeable masculinity. Or he’s doing all of the above at the same time.

The big problem with the film is the brand of toxic masculinity it promotes. Raja Bhai Munna (Vivek Oberoi) makes his rivals wear bangles to emasculate and shame them. And on the other side, we have Rama, who is portrayed as the epitome of masculinity. The hero’s masculinity is powered by his ability to butcher people without any remorse. Rama can kill 1000 people and still get a good night’s sleep. That’s a very wrong idea of a hero.

Boyapati’s imagination of Raja is another dull part. Vivek plays a textbook Telugu cinema villain. He keeps screaming, asks stupid questions, traumatises women and children for his pride. The film promotes toxic masculinity, while it also feels empathy for outspoken women. In the meantime, there are no meaningful female characters in the film. Sneha plays a stock character of a loving wife to Prashanth’s Bhuvan Kumar. And she is also caring towards her husband’s brothers, especially Rama, who happens to be her favorite. Kiara Advani is only cast in the film as the female lead because the good-looking Rama needs a good-looking Sita beside him. She has nothing to do in the film barring a couple of duet numbers.

Boyapati has redefined over-the-top action films in Telugu. The movie opens with four picture-perfect housewives, breaking a coconut at a temple seeking the god’s blessing as the good battles evil. Cut to next scene, on a dusty landscape, Rama is slaughtering the army of the evil man. With a single swing of his weapon, Rama ends the duel as he falls off his bed in his room. He wakes up and realises that it was a dream.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is like watching a Balakrishna action film on steroids. In an action scene, Charan jumps on a speeding train and rides on its rooftop, hops on a horse and rides it as the bombs go off in random places around him. Bullets don’t hit. Knives can’t cut him. No chain is strong enough to restrain him. No man is man enough to stop him. He’s an indestructible force. He’s a killing machine. The director was one step away from revealing that Rama’s home planet is Krypton.