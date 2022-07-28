scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Vikrant Rona movie review: The convoluted plot and stilted dialogues of this Kiccha Sudeep-starrer mar the experience.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:19:03 pm
vikrant ronaVikrant Rona review: Here's what we think of the Sudeep-lead starrer.

A little girl and her mother are driving through a dense forest when, suddenly, out of the darkness, comes a scary noise, and a shadow flitting across the path. Anyone sensible would stay in the car, roll up the windows, and sit tight. But this is a film where you know something dreadful is about to happen, and the character doesn’t. So, of course, the mum promptly gets out of the car, sees something a few steps ahead, turns back, and, of course, everything turns to black.

Cut to a village, and a house which has a grouchy man who communicates by shouting, a woman who cries her eyes out whenever she comes on, and a car full of relatives who have turned up for the marriage of their daughter, insisting that it be conducted in a building which has been locked up for years. Cut to dead bodies in a neighbouring well, and hanging from trees, and masked figures dancing around jungle fires. And a mystery man who appears from nowhere and claims to be a cop, and who keeps talking to a little girl always clutching a doll.

Cut to your faithful critic who is left staring at the screen in dire confusion. Is this a period action-adventure which is aimed at kids, because that’s how it appears to begin. Or a revenge saga featuring a downtrodden family whose members are constantly belittled by the village bullies? In between all of this, there is a theft of precious jewels and a runaway, who may or may not have had anything to do with it.

Also Read |Box office prediction: Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona expected to beat odds with close to Rs 40 crore opening

The only thing that’s clear is that Kichcha Sudeep plays Vikrant Rona, the titular character, with a slit-eyed swag that would have better suited a film that knew what it was doing. Maybe it has something to do with being lost in translation in its Hindi dub (the film has released in multiple languages), but neither the convoluted plot, which includes an unconvincing romance between a mismatched couple (Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok), nor the stilted dialogues and their delivery make for an entertaining watch.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

All you are left with is a string of questions. How does the insertion of so much blood and gore mesh with a film meant for kiddos? If the violence is to do with caste, why so much fudging, why not just say it? The humour is forced. Out of the blue, Jacqueline Fernandez comes on for an item number in which her athletic bouncing leaves nothing to the imagination. And a location which is clearly somewhere in the south has characters speaking in Hindi heavily laced with a Marathi accent.

Is this what they mean by pan India?

Vikrant Rona movie cast: Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok

Vikrant Rona movie director: Anup Bhandari

Vikrant Rona movie rating: 1.5 stars

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Explained

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement