Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 movie review: A pointless sequel that’s grossly outdated

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 movie cast: Pasupathy, Vikranth, Arthana Binu

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 movie director: Selva Sekaran

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 movie rating: 1 star

Why make a sequel when you know there’s no scope for it? Simply to cash in on the first film’s success? Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is the latest to join the existing needless sequels’ list in Tamil cinema—Sandakozhi 2, Maari 2, Uriyadi 2, Neeya 2, Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 and Kalavani 2, so on.

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is the kind of film that makes you swing back to the late 80s—in a not so good way. The paavaadai-dhaavani-clad female lead Malar (Arthana) takes a bus to her college. Much like Mehandi Circus, whenever the hero and heroine meet, an Ilaiyaraaja song gets played in the background. Why? The film is set in 1989.

Saravanan (Vikranth) secretly visits Malar at night, because they are in love. As usual, the heroine is half-shy, half-angry and doesn’t know how to react. Predictably, Malar’s father sees Saravanan talking to her. It’s a similar situation you have seen umpteen times, in multiple languages.

There is a backstory to Saravanan’s father Saamy (an earnest Pasupathy), a Kabaddi player, who later becomes a bus driver. He Is so crazy about the sport that he doesn’t mind skipping work and a family funeral. We get to know what prompted him to quit playing the game.

The challenge for the film is to make an interesting drama out of this immense change of circumstances but that doesn’t happen. The biggest flaw of Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is the lack of freshness and predictability. Despite Pasupathy’s best efforts, the father-son angle completely fails to light up the screen.

The intermission card reads: Kalathula Sandhippom. (We’ll meet at the arena). But sadly, the makers never arrive there. The comedy portions involving the parotta-eating Soori just doesn’t work anymore.

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 rides on a weak story, resulting in a frustratingly boring watch. The film loses steam in the second half with no redeeming quality whatsoever. We don’t see any of the older characters—Soori or Appukutty—till the second half. All I wonder is how can someone fuse an interesting sport like Kabaddi into a script and deliver something so dull and ordinary? Overall, Selva Sekaran couldn’t repeat the magic that Susienthiran did with Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu (2009), despite the director himself penning the story.

The intent to make a sequel is appreciable, but not the output.