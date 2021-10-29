Varudu Kavalenu movie review: Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma shine in this breezy entertainer

If you are looking for a refreshing and pleasant tale this weekend, Lakshmi Sowjanya directorial Varudu Kavalenu, starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma in the lead roles, is the right choice for you.

The movie follows Akash (Naga Shaurya), a free-spirited architect who is settled abroad. Then, there is Bhumi (Ritu Varma), who owns a start-up company. She is strict and punctual. Both were collegemates. Akash lands in India to find his life partner. However, destiny has other plans for him. He ends up working for Bhumi’s company and eventually falls for her. But, Bhumi has her reasons not to fall for him. What happens to their relationship forms the crux of the story.

Lakshmi Sowjanya‘s story seems simple, but her characters are the strength of the narrative. Especially, Bhumi is seen making her own choices. Her character also questions society’s perception of gender. Bhumi is simple, punctual, perfectionist and remarkably independent. She also behaves stubbornly when dealing with others. While Bhumi’s actions look unconvincing at times, Ritu Varma makes up for it with her strong presence.

Naga Shaurya’s act in the movie makes the female lead look stronger, which is uncommon in commercial Telugu dramas. Nadiya, who plays Ritu’s mother, also delivers the goods.

Last but not least, the comedy in Varudu Kavalenu is refreshing.