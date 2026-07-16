Varavu movie review: Joju George shines in an otherwise dull revenge saga 

There was a time when a Shaji Kailas film meant a specific thing in Malayalam cinema. It meant a larger-than-life hero, a powerful villain with a backstory worth caring about, heavy dialogues delivered with chest-thumping conviction, and action sequences that shook the single screens of Kerala. From Ekalavyan and Commissioner to Narasimham and Aaraam Thampuran, the director built a filmography across the 90s and early 2000s that defined what mass cinema looked like in the state.

Then the industry moved on. New-wave filmmakers changed the grammar. Audiences changed their expectations. And Shaji Kailas seemed like a man out of time. Varavu, his new film with Joju George, is an attempt to prove that the old grammar still works. It does, but only in parts.

The film is set in the tea plantation country around Munnar, Marayoor and Kanthalloor, where land ownership and estate politics are not just business but instruments of generational power. At the centre of it is Paulson, played by Joju George. He is a man whose family was torn apart decades ago by the local land-owning cartel, led by Medayil Kochettan, played by Murali Gopy. Paulson was cast out as a child, displaced from his ancestral land, and left to build himself up from nothing. He did. And now he is back.

The setup is familiar, almost comfortably so. A wronged man, a powerful cartel and buried truths. Shaji Kailas has told this story before in different forms, and Sajan knows how to lay the pieces on the board. The first half does this competently, establishing the geography of the hills, the economics of the plantations, the hierarchies of the town, and the simmering anger Paulson carries under his silence. There is a patience to the buildup that works in the film’s favour. You understand the world and what makes Paulson dangerous. And you understand that when he finally makes his move, it is going to hurt.

The problem is that patience, at 143 minutes, starts to feel like indulgence. The film takes its time getting where it needs to go, and not all of that time is well spent. There are subplots involving secondary characters that slow the momentum without adding enough to the central conflict. Scenes that establish atmosphere in the first half start to feel repetitive in the second. There are roughly six major action sequences in the film, and while each one is staged with real skill, the connective tissue between them sags. The screenplay needed a tighter edit.

Joju George, however, is not the problem. He carries the film with a physical presence that few actors in Malayalam cinema can match right now. He does not play Paulson as a conventional mass hero. There are no theatrical monologues or four-page dialogues. He plays him with a heavy, quiet restraint, moving through the frame like a man who does not need to raise his voice to make people uncomfortable. His eyes do more work than most actors’ dialogue. When the violence finally comes, it feels like an inevitability rather than a set piece. This is comfortably one of the strongest performances of his career, and it is worth the ticket price on its own.

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The film’s other major asset is Murali Gopy as Medayil Kochettan. There is a depth to his arc and a logic to his cruelty that makes the central conflict feel like more than just good versus evil. His scenes with Joju George crackle with a tension that the rest of the film does not always sustain. If Varavu has one element that rises above the template, it is this pairing.

Vani Vishwanath’s return to the screen is a genuine highlight. The actress, with perhaps the most commanding presence in 90s Malayalam and Telugu cinema, has been away from the spotlight for years. Here, she walks back in as though she never left, commanding every scene with an authority that the younger cast members cannot match. It is not a large role, but it is a memorable one.

Arjun Ashokan, as Williams, brings a grounded energy to a supporting role that could easily have been forgettable in lesser hands. Deepak Parambol as Seban, Shammi Thilakan as Yohan and Kottayam Ramesh as Appachan make their presence felt within the space they are given. Baburaj, Baiju Santhosh and Saniya Iyappan round out a large ensemble, though not everyone gets the screen time their characters deserve. When you have this many names in a cast, someone is going to be shortchanged.

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On the technical side, S. Saravanan’s cinematography captures the misty, claustrophobic beauty of the hill country effectively. The plantations feel vast and oppressive at the same time, which is exactly what the story needs. Sam C.S.’s background score is effective without being overbearing, adding weight to the action and pulling back during the quieter stretches. Shameer Muhammed’s editing is competent but could have been braver, particularly in the second act where the film most needed trimming. Sabu Ram’s art direction grounds the film in its setting with convincing detail.

But the old-school treatment that gives the action sequences their weight also holds the film back in other departments. The dialogue, while occasionally sharp, sometimes tips into theatrical declarations that feels out of step with the performances the actors are delivering. The treatment of female characters beyond Vani Vishwanath is thin. And the film’s pacing, particularly in a bloated second act, tests the audience’s patience in a way that a tighter two-hour cut simply would not have.

Varavu is not a reinvention. It is Shaji Kailas doing what Shaji Kailas does, with a lead actor who brings enough weight and nuance to elevate the material beyond its template. If you walk in wanting a grounded, well-acted mass thriller with strong action and a slow-burn revenge arc, it fumbles here and there but delivers. If you walk in expecting the kind of storytelling economy that the best of contemporary Malayalam cinema has taught audiences to expect, you will feel the extra minutes. Joju George deserved a film that matched his performance beat for beat. Varavu gets close, but misses the mark.

Varavu movie cast: Joju George, Medayil Kochettan, Vani Vishwanath, Arjun Ashokan

Varavu movie director: Shaji Kailas

Varavu movie rating: 2/5