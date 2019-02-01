Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie review: Of Simbu, by Simbu and for Simbu

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie cast: Simbu, Ramya Krishnan, Megha Akash, Catherine Tresa

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie director: Sundar C

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven movie rating: 1.5 stars

Though Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven (an official remake of Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi) is a Sundar C film, it never felt like one – at least in the beginning. I know what you are thinking next. No, it never felt like Simbu’s film either.

Raghunandan (Nasser), an octogenarian, has a desire. He wants his daughter Nandhini (Ramya Krishnan) to come back to him. Two decades ago, she decides to get married to Prabhu against her father’s wishes and part ways with the family. How Aadhi (Simbu) tries to reunite them forms the crux of the story.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is a glorification of its protagonist, Simbu, who plays a businessman. Sample some of these: (They are not worth translating)

“Enna nallavanu solreenga… Enake pudhusa iruke?”

“Yenna nambi yaarum kettadhu illa. Nambaama kettavanga dhaan adhigam.”

“Manmadhan, Vallavan, Kettavan. Aana, nallavan.”

It is amazing how Simbu is at ease throughout the film. He even jokingly says, “Indha maadhiri ellam punch dialogues pesi evlo naal aachu, illa?” But unfortunately, he doesn’t realise the joke is on him.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has a lot of self-referencing ‘jokes’ that the audience can relate with Simbu. From the ‘lack of professionalism on the sets’ to ‘the red card controversy’— it has everything.

Half the time, he flirts with Priya (Catherine Tresa). Once he knows she has a boyfriend, Aadhi roots for Priya’s sister Maya (Megha Akash). I still don’t understand Sundar C’s fascination for two heroines. Having two female leads isn’t wrong, but using them as ‘props’ definitely is. Both Catherine Tresa and Megha Akash get to wear colourful clothes. They have songs. They are well-dressed. But hey, you shouldn’t expect more than that, okay?

Despite having three comedians—VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar and Yogi Babu on board, most of the comic episodes fall flat. Some ‘jokes’ are so cringe-worthy that you throw up your hands in despair.

But Ramya Krishnan has a solid role to play. In this no brainer, she shines brightly.

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven is strictly for Simbu fans. The actor does everything possible to make this shallow film work. Simbu, undoubtedly, has a commanding screen presence. But that doesn’t suffice. Also, an appeal to him —‘vantha Rajavaa varardhu mukkiyam illa, nalla padathoda vaanga’.

Is it too much to expect that Sundar C makes a good film than a collection of gags?