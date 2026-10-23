Udumbanchola Vision review: Mathew Thomas’ crime thriller is a masterclass in what not to do

Udumbanchola Vision Movie Review & Rating: The “vision” in the title is the only “vision” in Salaam Bukhari’s crime thriller because one can’t find anything that even closely resembles a directorial vision within a 500-metre radius of this film. Udumbanchola Vision is a festival of clueless, pointless creative and artistic choices, where pretty much everything is equally bad.

Mithun (Mathew Thomas) works as a photographer at Chandran Nair’s (Ashokan) studio. Once, he saves the affluent Moosa Haaji (Siddique) at a crucial moment and wins his trust. As a result, Moosa hands Mithun the keys to Udumbanchola Vision, a local news channel previously run by the elderly man’s deceased son, Zacharia (Sreenath Bhasi in a ridiculously pointless cameo). He starts running it with help from George (Dileesh Pothan), Zacharia’s right-hand man. However, Omar Wasim (Sudev Nair), the face of a bigger news channel known for peddling disinformation, isn’t happy with this new competitor and starts making efforts to bring Udumbanchola Vision down.

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A crime thriller with no directorial vision

The disaster of the movie is the result of having at the helm someone who seems to have no idea about filmmaking and, worse, couldn’t sense things had gone south even after watching the rushes. If there’s anything equally bad, it’s Alan Rodney’s writing, featuring soulless dialogues.

Udumbanchola Vision opens with an animated sequence showing someone we haven’t been introduced to going to Moscow, Delhi, and then Kochi. Although this person’s Moscow connection is relevant to the story, it’s not crucial. Had this Moscow link not been there, things wouldn’t have been too different. I wouldn’t be shocked if it were revealed that the producers understood this at some point and decided not to burn through their money anymore, so they didn’t allow Salaam to shoot in Moscow.

Had the makers used this animated sequence to show the opening credits, it would have made at least some sense. But the opening credits are shown in a song a few minutes later, where rapper Dabzee also appears for some reason, looking extremely awkward, as if he were heading somewhere and the makers of Udumbanchola Vision forced him into the movie.

Right after the movie’s title appears in large font, the crime thriller immediately cuts to a board where the exact same words, “Udumbanchola Vision,” are written. I am not saying those 1-2 seconds should have been saved for something else, but it only underscores the makers’ poor planning and portrays them in a bad light.

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Heavy-handed symbolism and superficial characters

We have seen symbolism, right? It is when directors use certain symbols to represent bigger ideas. When done subtly, it adds depth to the visual language.

Then there is Udumbanchola Vision, where subtlety goes out the window. At one point, George’s daughter Merlyn (Hasli Amaan) brings three coffees. The first two are in transparent glasses, but the third is in a mug for Mithun, with “best wishes” inscribed on it. The camera captures this in close-up, implying both Merlyn and the movie are wishing him well for the channel’s relaunch. But it’s so on the nose that one can’t help but laugh, thinking Salaam must have assumed this heavy-handed portrayal would be dubbed as “directorial brilliance.”

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Alan Rodney’s script is marred by superficial characterisations. For instance, Pavithran OV (Abhiram Radhakrishnan) is a cameraman with no conscience who works at Omar’s channel. He never talks; he doesn’t even groan when beaten up. Is he speech-impaired? No clue. But it appears that this creative choice was made to make Pavithran (referred to as POV) look menacing. However, his character has zero depth, and he appears only occasionally. Then what’s the point of making him look menacing? If anything, all this only makes Pavithran seem cartoonish.

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Shallow themes and inconsistent performances

In its early stages, Udumbanchola Vision might have shown potential to explore themes like the corporatisation of journalism and media, the manufacturing of news, and the impact of disinformation, similar to how director B Unnikrishnan’s Prathichaya (2026) and Aashiq Abu’s Naradan (2022) did. But the writing here is too frail that it doesn’t even manage to create impactful drama or offer thrills, let alone explore significant subjects.

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From start to finish, Udumbanchola Vision makes us feel as though Salaam Bukhari was barely present on set and that there was no script to begin with. The actors seemed to simply meet whenever they had time, discuss what to shoot, and film the scenes without any clear idea of how things would turn out. That’s the only logical explanation for the disjointed scenes and the movie’s overall incoherence.

The poor creative choices never end. Right before the interval, a 5-minute countdown appears on screen. During this time, the movie cuts back and forth between Mithun and Omar frequently, setting the stage for something intriguing to happen. But, quite literally, nothing happens. After a point, the countdown ends, and the movie shows the “interval” card.

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Besides, Udumbanchola Vision’s writing is so poor that conflicts seem desperately manufactured to advance the story.

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The crime thriller not only makes us feel as if its creators have no grasp of filmmaking, but it also raises questions about whether they have even met real people. There is a moment when Omar’s channel runs a fake report portraying one of Mithun’s friends as a sex worker. The fabricated clipping shows a reporter asking her in public questions about sex work, including how much she charges, and she answers cheerfully with a smile on her face. Then, people in her locality are shown believing this report. Wouldn’t someone with a functioning brain see through this and realise she must be responding to different questions? It’s shocking that the makers thought the audience would buy into this nonsense.

The choices Mathew made in his portrayal are extremely deplorable and only create confusion among viewers about who Mithun really is; and no, this does not make him enigmatic. For most of the film, he speaks with a significant amount of innocence and humility, making him almost seem like a school student, which makes it impossible to see him as the MD of a local news channel. Yet, when the situation demands, he suddenly fights like a pro and even plots to eliminate someone.

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The inconsistencies in Mithun’s characterisation are evident in Mathew’s performance as well. The movie tries to portray him as a clever fox, but at best, he’s a cat with no impressive skills.

You also know a movie is terrible when even Dileesh Pothan’s performance looks bad.

Poor editing, poorer cinematography

It might shock one to learn that Udumbanchola Vision’s editing has been handled by Vivek Harshan, who has demonstrated his phenomenal work in films such as Big B (2007), Jigarthanda (2014), Manjummel Boys (2024), Aavesham (2024), Balan: The Boy (2026), Bachelor Party (2012), and Bheeshma Parvam (2022). The editing is so poor that during an action sequence, one can easily spot one of the stunt doubles.

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However, Vivek Harshan alone can’t be blamed, as equally terrible is Vishnu Thandassery’s cinematography, with most of the shots appearing too amateurish, lacking any flavour or flair. Given that the movie is heavily dialogue-driven, Vishnu often opts for character-centric framing, not adding anything more to the visuals. Gopi Sundar’s music is also forgettable.

Udumbanchola Vision movie cast: Mathew Thomas, Dileesh Pothan, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Ashokan, Baburaj, Sreenath Bhasi

Udumbanchola Vision movie director: Salaam Bukhari

Udumbanchola Vision movie rating: 1 star