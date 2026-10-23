Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s hare-brained film is good only for eye-rolls

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Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie review: There’s this woman in 2026 who finds a flip-top phone which connects her to a man in 2016. Disbelief — is this some kind of bad joke — turns into shock. How is this even possible? On either side of the decade stand the happily-married Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha) and the jobless stalker Samar (Zaheer Iqbal) who fall into a circuitous loop of breaking-and-joining, till there arrives a tipping point.
This is the kind of plot which can either fly or collapse, depending on the skill of the writers. I’m here to tell you that this film, which borrows its title from a film whose stalker hero saga became a super-hit in the 90s, never even achieves lift-off.
There’s no lack of ambition in picking on several classic time-travel-flick elements: old, scratched instruments working miraculously, flashes of memory coming and going, mysterious things happening. But the proceedings get increasingly more hare-brained, the flash-back-and-forward scenes arriving at speed, leaving us exhausted.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie trailer:
Having survived, just barely, I have questions: where is this film set? There are hills and bungalows and carnivals and movie theatres around which the cast revolves, playing characters who feel they have no connection with each other – Ankit Gupta as Sonakshi’s husband, Purnendu Bhattacharya as her stern dad, as well as Zarina Wahab as Zaheer’s complaining mother, are all in here, but what do you do in if the writing is a series of eye-rolls? Who signed off on the film?
In too many Hindi films, stalkers are glorified as heroes: Samar revealing himself to be a Class A creep, secretly filming the girl of his dreams, feels like a shift, but all too soon he’s giving himself the excuses that Bollywood aashiqs hide behind, and everything rapidly goes downhill from there.
Sonakshi and Zaheer have worked together in the 2022 Double X L; here they are the leads in a film which clearly intended to be a psychological thriller, but neither the stalker nor stalkee can save this convoluted mess from sinking.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Sherlin Seth
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie director: Karan Rawal
Tu Hai Meri Kiran movie rating: 1 star