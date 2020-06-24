Cast: Tabu,Sharman Joshi,Yuvika Chaudhary,Vatsal Seth,Himani Shivpuri,Ayub Khan

Director : Kedarh Shinde

Rating: *

Can a film with Tabu in a central role be a crashing bore? The number of terrible films shes enlivened with her presence are too many to count. But after ‘Toh Baat Pakki!,all bets are off. Its not just the film,all set to give retro a bad name. Tabu,it has to be said,is also a crashing bore.

In the mid 70s,the Rajshris had produced a sweet film called ‘Chit Chor,starring Amol Palekar,Zareena Wahab,and Vijyendra Ghatge,about love and filial duty and mistaken identities. In 2003,it was remade by the same production house as ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon,and it was huge mistake,because despite Hrithik Roshan,Kareena Kapoor,and Abhishek Bachchan reprising the roles of Poor Boy,Loving Girl,Rich Boy,the film fell flat on its made-over face.

This latest rip-off is not even a proper steal,and mores the pity because the cosmetic changes this version makes,does the film no favours. Rajeshwari ( Tabu) is the domineering sister of obedient ‘choti behen Nisha ( Chaudhary). ‘Badi did takes one look at Rahul ( Joshi) and decides he is a perfect match,and everything goes swimmingly till a more prosperous,and therefore more suitable boy ( Seth) shows up.

By rights Tabu and Joshi should have worked up a fine comic lather between them,but even actors of their caliber can do nothing with the dated plot,cluttered with clichés and creaky situations. It also doesnt help that Yuvika and Vatsal,weak actors,are so weakly wrought.

But the biggest shocker here is Tabu. Why she,said to be extremely picky about her roles,said yes to this one will remain an enduring mystery.

