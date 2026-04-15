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Toaster movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra cannot rescue this dull constructed slop
Toaster movie review: For a film like this to work, you need zippy writing, full of smart gags. In this Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra-starrer, so little lands that it’s deeply depressing: you are left scraping off burnt toast.
Toaster movie review: Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao) is not just a kanjoos. He is the kind of maha-kanjoos who feels like he’s won a lottery if a telephone company returns the six rupees he insists it owes him. Six, yes, count ‘em. His comely wife Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra), addicted to crime shows, hates the fact that they live in a building society full of senior citizens, one of them being a Mrs D’Souza (Seema Pahwa), who can be sweet-talked into reducing their rent.
This humdrum existence, scrimping on a rupee here, a coin there, is sent into a spin when a shiny toaster, bought as a present for a couple of newly-weds, becomes the centre of commotion. A couple of dead bodies crop up. Other things happen. The kanjoos-and-his biwi are left gobsmacked as a horny neta (Jitendra Joshi) is captured in a compromising video, a drug-addled fellow (Abhishek Banerjee) teeters on a high balcony, a wizened elderly woman (Archana Puran Singh) discovers the joys of feather boas, a cop (Jitendra Limaye) finds himself in a sea of suspects.
Watch Toaster trailer here:
There’s blackmail. And a naughty boudoir all decked up in red. Stolen sim cards. Karate chops. Graves and shovels. All of it must have felt like a hoot on paper. Just think of it: the terrific Rao as a miser, and the sprightly Malhotra as his long-suffering wife. The wonderful Pahwa as a constipated old biddy who is forced to contort her face on the commode. Banerjee roaming about in blood-shot eyes; and in another walk-on which should have been a longer role just for the energy she brings to it, Farah Khan as a sharpie who runs an orphanage. A shady politician being slapped on the butt by a couple of phoren ladies.
In execution, this is nothing but dull constructed slop, which keeps getting worse as it goes along, with not even Rao, who is in practically every frame, able to rescue it.
Is nobody looking at the end product of a bunch of promising ideas, fronted by capable actors, which goes nowhere? For a film like this to work, you need zippy writing, full of smart gags. Here, so little lands that it’s deeply depressing: you are left scraping off burnt toast.
Toaster movie cast: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, Jitendra Limaye, Jitendra Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Farah Khan, Abhishek Banerjee
Toaster movie director: Vivek Daschaudary
Toaster movie rating: 1 star
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