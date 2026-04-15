Toaster movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra cannot rescue this dull constructed slop

Toaster movie review: Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao) is not just a kanjoos. He is the kind of maha-kanjoos who feels like he’s won a lottery if a telephone company returns the six rupees he insists it owes him. Six, yes, count ‘em. His comely wife Shilpa (Sanya Malhotra), addicted to crime shows, hates the fact that they live in a building society full of senior citizens, one of them being a Mrs D’Souza (Seema Pahwa), who can be sweet-talked into reducing their rent.

This humdrum existence, scrimping on a rupee here, a coin there, is sent into a spin when a shiny toaster, bought as a present for a couple of newly-weds, becomes the centre of commotion. A couple of dead bodies crop up. Other things happen. The kanjoos-and-his biwi are left gobsmacked as a horny neta (Jitendra Joshi) is captured in a compromising video, a drug-addled fellow (Abhishek Banerjee) teeters on a high balcony, a wizened elderly woman (Archana Puran Singh) discovers the joys of feather boas, a cop (Jitendra Limaye) finds himself in a sea of suspects.