Titans movie review: Jayasurya and Vinayakan’s fantasy comedy is a tiring, unfunny disaster

Titans movie review: There are some movies we don’t want to end. We are so immersed in them and in love with their characters that we just don’t want to leave. Then, there are some movies that we can’t wait to end. The only reason we remain in the theatre without leaving halfway through is that we bought the ticket. Director Prince Joy’s Titans belongs to the latter category.

Antony Yakuza (Jayasurya) is a mobster who is well past his glory days. Following the death of his mafia boss, he works under the latter’s son, Peter (Baby Jean), who does not value Antony at all. Constantly ridiculed and belittled by Peter, Antony wishes to break free from his clutches by pulling off one big job. With the help of his roommate Anwar (Nihal Nizam), he starts making plans.

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Their search for a skilled getaway driver leads them to Rejimon (Vinayakan). Although he seems naive at first, Antony and Anwar soon realise that he is an angel with an ulterior motive behind joining them. They soon find themselves caught in a web of chaos from which escape isn’t as easy as it seems.

An okay premise ruined by poor execution

Technically a fantasy comedy, Titans’ biggest shortcoming is its extremely shoddy script that fails to do justice to any of its aspects. Sometimes, writer James Sebastian spells out even the most basic things for no reason; other times, he simply jumps from one point to another without ensuring their seamless connection, rendering the script incoherent.

After a while, it starts to feel as though even director Prince and writer James weren’t convinced by the narrative they built, as they fail to push it far enough to connect with the audience on a deeper level.

The unfunny “jokes” only make matters worse. There are moments when one might feel sorry seeing just how desperately Titans is trying to make us laugh, and some might even contemplate offering pity laughs going forward. But the humour, including most one-liners, is so clumsily handled that it’s difficult to play along.

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“Is Antony a [wind-up] toy to give him a key?” Xavier (Manikandan R Achari) quips when Anwar asks him to give Antony the [car’s] key, and laughs by himself. Hearing this, Antony points out to Anwar how bad the joke is. This could even be seen as a meta reference, as this is exactly what one might feel about Titans’ “jokes.”

Some movies end up being ‘so bad they’re good,’ giving us enough content to create memes or troll them. Titans just leaves one emotionless, wondering, “Did the makers genuinely think all this would be entertaining and emotive? Really?”

Fantasy elements that completely miss the mark

Even its fantasy elements are subpar and unconvincing. By unconvincing, I am not suggesting that they should have been realistic. But conviction is key to any film, irrespective of its genre. How can a horror film that doesn’t convince itself of its own horror convince the audience? Titans is essentially weighed down by the flimsiness with which its fantasy aspects are handled, particularly the conflicts faced by Rejimon. Although Prince and James try to root the film in emotions and weave in motives, none of them strikes the right chord, mainly because the plot devices aren’t strong enough.

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Take, for instance, movies like Anil-Babu’s Sakshal Sreeman Chathunni (1993) or Vivek Sharma’s Bhoothnath (2008). One reason those films resonated with audiences was how they established the struggles of the genie and the ghost, respectively. The makers anchored these plot devices in emotions and wove the entire narratives around them. However, in Titans, a similar attempt comes across as created for a high school play.

Then there are characters like Anand G (Indrans), the boss of the angels, and Lucifer (Sunny Wayn), the devil, but they contribute little more than their frequent appearances. Although Titans tries to humanise Rejimon, the malak, even Antony and Anwar barely feel human because of the poor writing, so there’s little point in discussing Rejimon at all.

Falcon aka Captain America in Keralam

The movie also attempts to portray him as a regional version of the Falcon, who later becomes Captain America. But beyond one or two fight scenes, there’s barely anything in the script that capitalises on this. Although positioning a dark-skinned, righteous angel opposite a fair-skinned Lucifer, who is always dressed in white, is a strong creative choice that subverts conventional depictions of good and evil, Titans doesn’t even manage to scratch the surface of this potent idea.

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The film is also marred by convenient writing and portrayals, where events unfold as if scripted, making everything predictable. There’s a stunt scene that begins with Peter gunning down a man. His whole gang is armed, yet none of them fire at Antony when he appears; instead, they all start fighting. When they eventually do fire at him, the angel comes to his rescue. Were the villains waiting for the angel to come save him? Are Peter and his gang such “nice” people?

Titans features one of the most bizarrely choreographed and poorly shot climax fight scenes in recent Malayalam cinema. While the staging and framing themselves are unimpressive, the fast cutting only exacerbates the issue. Dawn Vincent’s music provides some solace at times, but not always.

Jayasurya is serviceable as Antony Yakuza, managing to make a few unfunny one-liners somewhat funny. Vinayakan seems pretty clueless about what he is doing in the movie, highlighted by his artificial dialogue delivery and unimpressive dubbing. Both Indrans and Baby Jean are wasted in underwritten characters that clearly did not require actors of their calibre.

Titans movie cast: Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Nihal Nizam, Baby Jean, Sunny Wayn, Indrans, Suresh Krishna

Titans movie director: Prince Joy

Titans movie rating: 1 star