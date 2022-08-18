scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s rom-com proves that you don’t need guns to blow audience’s mind

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: The Dhanush-Nithya Menen film is a heartening rom-com that serves as a much-needed break from all the pan-Indian noise

Rating: 4 out of 5
A still from Thiruchitrambalam trailerA still from Thiruchitrambalam trailer

Dhanush is perhaps the most self-aware actor in Tamil cinema. He knows his strengths and playing an average Joe is one of them. He is also aware that the easiest way to win the audience is to represent them on screen unabashedly and genuinely. That’s why you keep seeing films like Naiyaandi, VIP, Thanga Magan, and now, Thiruchitramabalam. After a long while, it was heartening to see a simple love story written with so much love for the characters with whom you end up falling in love. When filmmakers are slowly forgetting the art of telling romantic love stories, this serves as a recent reminder that the stakes in a film need not always be larger-than-life, it can be as simple as a guy trying to overcome his trauma and grief to find the love of his life. And I just told you the story of Thiruchitramabalam.

Thiruchitramabalam is as straightforward as it can get. I mean it starts with a voiceover, and no, it is not an easy way out. It only adds to the character of the film instead of being an exposition tool. Dhanush plays Thiruchitramabalam (Pazham for short), a food delivery guy for a service portal called Doink – if it sounds funny, it is meant to be. He is the namesake of his grandfather (Bharathiraja), who is more or less a buddy. Drinking beer together is a daily ritual they follow without fail. The grandpa, once a Casanova, has a lot of dating tips for the youngster, but love keeps evading Pazham. The young man shares a thorny relationship with his police officer dad Neelakandan. He holds a grudge against his father, which comes out as rage. Other than his grandfather, Pazham has another childhood buddy Shobana (Nithya Menen), and their relationship is refreshing and engrossing.

Thiruchitrambalam doesn’t rely on its story, which, to be honest, is pretty old for a film. In Tamil, Piriyadha Varam Vendum (2001) is something that pops up immediately in my head. It doesn’t feature a ‘hero’ either. Pazham is a coward, who shuns confrontation, which again has to do with the suppressed grief and trauma. Be it expressing his love for a woman or standing up for his friend, Pazham just can’t. Courage is as elusive as romance for him. So, heroism is out of the question. The only thing that this rom-com relies on is simple writing. Every scene exudes a genuine joy of simplicity, which is not forced but organic.

ALSO |Before Thiruchitrambalam, watch these five films where Dhanush plays a regular Joe

Nithya Menen does so much more in the film than Dhanush, and it doesn’t even look like she is trying. She is a bundle of joy and shows how a good performance can elevate a simple script. You find yourself rooting for her from the word go. Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja also brings such a joyful vibe to the film that you can’t get enough of him. All these characters feel real because they disregard the preordained duties that are expected of them. When partially paralysed Neelakandan asks his dad whether he has become a burden to the grandfather and son, you don’t get any emotional retort from the old man. Instead, he admits that he is a burden, but a good one. The melodrama gets replaced by heartening rationality, which sets apart Thirchitramabalam from many such feel-good films. There’s a lot of heart, and also thought.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

I am glad Dhanush still remembers that more than the ‘massy’ affairs, these are the films that make up a star. At least, that’s true in his case. When filmmakers are widening the focus to get all of India to the theatres, director Mithran Jawahar’s Thiruchitramabalam treats you to an extreme close-up of everyday people and their everyday problems. It is also a gentle reminder that you don’t need a lot of guns to blow the audiences’ minds.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 03:32:32 pm
Next Story

Aryan Khan welcomes Kolkata Knight Riders’ new head coach Chandrakant Pandit in a rare Instagram post

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe eight down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe eight down, three wickets for Chahar

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe eight down, three wickets for Chahar
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe eight down, three wickets for Chahar

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

‘No fuss, no follow up’: Sunil Mittal praises ease of doing business

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora launches brand: Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, son Arhaan Khan, bestie Gauri Khan attend
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement