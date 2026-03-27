They Will Kill You movie review: The Zazie Beetz film is all blood and gore

They Will Kill You movie review: Very polished and charismatic actors make up the body count in They Will Kill You.

They Will Kill You movie review: “When the poor give to the rich, the devil laughs.”

That’s the longest — and clearly, it thinks, the deepest — sentence They Will Kill You has in its vocabulary, and that too is a quote from the 16th-century Italian goldsmith-sculptor-author Benvenuto Cellini.

But, for all that self-aggrandising pretentiousness, the devil, who at least has a sense of devilry about him, is hardly likely to be amused – forget laughing.

A pastiche of Quentin Tarantino, minus that director’s sharp dialogue and incisive score, this film directed by Kirill Sokolov is blood and bore. A little more of the red stuff squirting out of body parts, and Satan himself may have choked.