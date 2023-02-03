The Woman King movie review: Viola Davis film is too much of everything

The Woman King movie cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch

The Woman King movie director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Woman King movie rating: 2.5 stars

As a concept, there can be few stories more glorious than a band of women soldiers, the fiercest of their kind, standing between a King who sees himself as nicely different and his rivals, plus between slavery and a motley of Europeans trading in human beings.

The Woman King has its ambition, drive, action and heart in the right place. Along with its choice of actors, who bring striking charisma laced with deep pain to their roles, led by the always brilliant Viola Davis.

But could it be that The Woman King is too much of everything? It has several tortuous hand to hand combats, lots of bruises, plenty of blood. It has multiple side strands involving Davis’s General Nanisca and a hotheaded recruit, Nawi (a frighteningly young-looking Thuso Mbedu). It has hints of a budding and very unconvincing romance. It has kings and scheming wives. It has tribal rivalries. And in the midst of all this, it tries to be about being a woman — same-same as the men but always different, different.

It is in the last part, where The Woman King could have lived up to its fullest potential, giving the ignored gender a story they could have owned as uniquely their own, where the film falters.

The Woman King ends up being somewhere in the middle — a thrilling action film that puts Africa and a murky chapter in its history front and centre, which is proud of the heritage of the continent that bears scars of it, which lets its women have the gait and gear of men with no apologies, but which really could as easily have been called by any other name.

Can women, especially those required to live by the blade of their swords, have it all? The Woman King has the answer on the tip of its tongue, but won’t spell it out.